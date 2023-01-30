Star Wars Celebration Europe Adds Hayden Christensen, Katee Sackhoff, and More

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is going to feature some big names from the franchise. Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) will both be headling this year's Star Wars Celebration – and both are fan-favorite actors starring in big Star Wars TV series this year. Christensen will follow his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi by appearing in the Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson. Sackhoff will be in the midst of her latest appearance in The Mandalorian, with Season 3's big Mandalore-focused storyline kicking off in March.

In addition to Hayden Christensen and Katee Sackhoff, Star Wars Celebration Europe will also feature appearances by James Arnold Taylor (Clone Wars' voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi); Mads Mikkelsen, (Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story); Anthony Daniels (C-3PO); Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano) and Matt Lanter (voice of Anakin Skywalker) from Clone Wars; Dee Bradley Baker (voice of animated Jango Fett/Clone Troopers in Clone Wars, Rebels, and Bad Batch); Giancarlo Esposity (Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian); Viven Lyra Blair (Young Leia) and Indira Varma (Tala Durith) from Obi-Wan); and Denis Lawson (Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars Trilogy and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 takes place from April 7th-10th, 2023, in London, England. You can find some details, below:

Join us April 7-10, 2023 for Star Wars Celebration Europe at ExCeL London where fans of all ages from all over the world will come together to celebrate the cultural phenomenon, Star Wars. Star Wars Celebration has something for every kind of Star Wars fan; whether you are interested in major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, we have it all! Star Wars Celebration is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships forged – all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars universe.

As stated, Star Wars has a lot to celebrate in 2023. The Mandalorian's return for Season 3 is sure to be one of the biggest events in television this year, while Ahsoka has been one of the most highly-anticipated projects in the Star Wars slate – in large part due to its connections to the fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Via StarWars.com