Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Praises Kelly Marie Tran

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last week, and has been met with mixed reviews from fans and critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning an unfortunate 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. One fact that many fans agree on is that Rose Tico, the character played by Kelly Marie Tran, was underused in the movie. In fact, it was recently revealed that she’s only onscreen for a total of 1 minute and 16 seconds in The Rise of Skywalker, which has sparked the hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. Many people have been sharing their love for Tran on social media, including her Star Wars co-star, Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the film.

One of the best moments of 2019 was seeing the standing ovation that Kelly Marie Tran received from fans at Star Wars Celebration. She deserves applause every time she enters a room 👏 pic.twitter.com/vhndSRinDH — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) December 28, 2019

“One of the best moments of 2019 was seeing the standing ovation that Kelly Marie Tran received from fans at Star Wars Celebration. She deserves applause every time she enters a room 👏,” Suotamo shared.

Many people commented on the post:

“I’m glad I was in the room at Celebration to show my love for her. I really wish she had been in the new movie more. I bet Rose Tico would have enjoyed riding those space horses on that star destroyer. KMT deserved more,” @velvetgeek wrote.

“Agreed. Felt so bad for her that she got so much backlash from the toxic faux fans,” @DarthAnna77 added.

“She deserved better in The Rise of Skywalker as she was critical to the story in The Last Jedi. A minute of screen time and no arc of her own? An absolute waste of talent,” @GingrBeard replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.