7 Star Wars Creatures We Want to Eat for Thanksgiving

The Star Wars galaxy is full of all manner of crazy critters, ranging from cute and cuddly to monstrous and horrifying. While our heroes have a number of encounters with the galaxy’s many beasts, many audiences can’t help but wonder what it would be like to sink our teeth into the potential intergalactic delicacies.

One of the joys of the Star Wars saga is its diversity among characters, planets, and animals, providing all viewers with something they can relate to. No matter what your flavor palette might be, there’s sure to be an animal in the series that looks appetizing, leading audiences to wonder why we don’t get to see more scenes featuring expansive feasts.

With the holiday season officially underway, we’ve highlighted the animals we’d most like to pull out of the oven to serve to our families and friend in the coming weeks. Scroll down to see our picks!

Porgs

Let’s get the easiest answer out of the way early on. When Porgs debuted in the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, viewers immediately connected with how cute they are, which then inspired a forced and contrarian reaction of fans detailing all the reasons they’d like to eat a Porg.

All that aside, Chewbacca is a smart Wookiee and knows how best to enjoy the residents of Ahch-To, allowing audiences to witness what the creature would look like after being roasted over a fire. The dish resembled poultry, which would likely mean the bird tastes very similar to quail or pheasant.

Sure, it’s funny to say you want to eat a Porg, but Chewbacca’s meal made us realize we would probably like it.

Opee Sea Killer

While the Star Wars saga is quite diverse, it doesn’t often deliver audiences full-blown looks at aquatic animals, instead merely offering hints of what lurks underneath the water when these beasts briefly come to the surface.

An exception to this trend is when viewers saw the Opee sea killer hunt down Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Jar Jar Binks when the trio left the Gungan City. A formidable looking creature, some of the deadliest fish on Earth are also some of the tastiest.

The size of the Opee sea killer would make it a difficult creature to carve, though we would trust a Jedi with expert lightsaber skills to ensure we got the tastiest portion of the fish. Additionally, the beast could also be tasty in the form of sashimi, which would save us preparation time.

Happabore

The happabore might not have gotten much screen time, but in the few moments we spent with the creature, we can only imagine how good it would taste.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Finn crossed paths with the creature on Jakku and inadvertently shared a watering hole with the beast, a discovery which caused him to become physically ill. This is likely due to the creature’s massive snout appearing to be dripping mucus into that very bowl, though this isn’t indicative of how the monster would taste.

The happabore’s nose immediately reminds us of pigs, leading us to wonder if the alien animal is as tasty and versatile as the terrestrial creature that gives us bacon, ham, and ribs.

Bantha

Debuting in Star Wars: A New Hope, the thick fur on the Bantha might not look very appetizing, especially with their size reminding us of a mammoth. However, the residents of Tattooine are far smarter than we are, which is confirmed by their discovery of how delicious Bantha milk can be.

The confirmation of these critters producing a tasty dairy beverage draws more similarities to cows or bison, which humans have discovered are incredibly tasty. In fact, we’re pretty surprised that we didn’t get to witness any scenes in the series where our favorite characters sit down to enjoy Bantha burgers. Though we do have many more sequels on the way, so such a scene can’t be ruled out.

Acklay

In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker, and Padme Amidala all faced a series of terrifying beasts in a coliseum and, while the creatures were certainly deadly, they appeared to be inspired by fascinating, and tasty, creatures from our reality.

The acklay, in particular, is one of the more interesting creatures in the sequence, as it appeared to borrow elements from reptiles, amphibians, and crustaceans. The prevailing physical trait is its tough hide and claws, which immediately reminds us of crabs or crustaceans. The acklay might not necessarily be best prepared roasted, but we’re sure it would be delicious if you found a pot big enough to boil it in.

Rancor

As most parents will tell their children at an early age, it’s not how you look on the outside that matters, it’s what’s on the inside that really counts. The rancor is one of the uglier creatures we’ve seen in Star Wars, so while we might not instantly see it and think, “Hmmm, I bet that tastes good,” there’s a certain curiosity we have above finding out for ourselves how their insides taste.

Carnivores aren’t always the tastiest meals in the animal kingdom, as they obtain their nutrients by consuming food that has consumed food that has consumed food. Animals with plant-based diets traditionally taste better than carnivores, so the rancor’s diet of Jabba’s Palace dancers might not result in it being a delicacy, but knowing that you could feed on one rancor for weeks has us crossing our fingers that it’s at least a tolerable meal.

Mon Calamari

Mon Calamari are not just a sentient species, but they’re also so sophisticated that they’ve crafted incredible vessels that have proven invaluable to the Rebel Alliance, as well as served within the organization as top tacticians.

While we’re not exactly saying that a Mon Calamari should be hunted and killed merely to be served as a meal, we’re saying that their resemblance to squid means we can’t help but wonder what they’d taste like if they were thinly sliced, covered in batter, and deep fried. In that regard, were you to just stumble across a recently deceased Mon Calamari, no one will look twice at you if your mouth starts to water.