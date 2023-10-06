Exorcist's David Gordon Green Addresses Star Wars Rumors, "I'd Never Say No"

After already reviving the Halloween franchise with financial success, and director David Gordon Green having just debuted his first installment of a planned trilogy of The Exorcist films with The Exorcist: Believer, and having also been attached to a revival of Hellraiser, studios are clearly quite interested in tapping the director for projects in major franchises. One franchise we shouldn't expect him to jump into quite yet is the Star Wars series, as he recently detailed that, while he took meetings at Lucasfilm and has plenty of nostalgic memories connected to the franchise, it was only a tentative consultation about possible stories in the galaxy far, far away.

"I've met with some folks there but there's never been a project or an idea. Those kinds of meetings are fun, and I do know a lot about, at least the old Star Wars movies, and those are really fun and a very strong part of my excitement as a kid watching movies was those movies," Green expressed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I can remember the Chuck E. Cheese tokens, when I was standing in line for `Return of the Jedi, the Wednesday after it was released, and I'm still waiting in a line, my mom went and got tickets early in the morning and I'm there for an eight-o-clock show, and a guy gave me a sh-tload of Chuck E. Cheese tokens and I couldn't decide whether I'm gonna stand in line with the anticipation of this movie or I was gonna go to Chuck E. Cheese and play video games. I just held the bag of tokens, filled my pockets, and went the next week."

He added, "The reality is, again, the mechanism, I think, might look at me too skeptically. Like anything, there's executives that want to know who's out there and what they're thinking. 'Hey, he's dusted off a Halloween franchise,' or, 'He's working on an Exorcist franchise, I wonder if he's got something creative to bring to the table.' But my impulses are always pretty eccentric."

Green's forays into the world of horror might be relatively straightforward, but that's not to say that they've all been expected experiences, with the director going on to express that whatever story he would conjure up for Star Wars would likely be outside of the studio's expectations.

The director confirmed to the podcast, "I would be very curious, too, of where that would go. But, I don't know, I would never say 'no' because every time I say 'never' is when I get the phone call that makes me excited about something, but I've learned those lessons."

The Exorcist: Believer is out now in theaters. While Lucasfilm has announced multiple feature-film projects, it's currently unclear which will be the first to move forward.

