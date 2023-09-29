New The Exorcist: Believer Featurette Celebrates the Franchise's Legacy

Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green is heading back to the world of classic horror films with the upcoming The Exorcist: Believer, which stars Leslie Odom Jr. as the father of a possessed child who turns to original Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn's Chris MacNeil for help. The movie is heading to theaters next month, and Universal Pictures and Bluhouse have been teasing the upcoming film with various featurettes. The latest video sees the cast and crew reflecting on the original Exorcist, which was directed by William Friedkin and released in 1973.

"Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 13, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer," Universal Pictures shared on YouTube. The new featurette sees Green, producer Jason Blum, Burstyn, actor Ann Dowd, and Odom Jr. talking about the impact of the original Exorcist and how The Exorcist: Believer continues the saga. You can view the video below:

Is Linda Blair in The Exorcist: Believer?

Linda Blair played Chris' Pazuzu-possessed daughter, Regan MacNeil, in the original Exorcist. She also played the role again in the 1977 sequel Exorcist II: The Heretic. There have been rumors that she will be showing up in the new installment, but it's likely any appearance by Regan would be brief. However, Blair did play an important role on set.

"We were lucky and had Linda as a technical advisor," Green previously told Entertainment Weekly. "She helped us bring excellent performances out of young actresses. It was really valuable having a relationship with her and being able to get her as a part of this conversation."

What Is The Exorcist: Believer About?

You can read the official synopsis for The Exorcist: Believer here: "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

The film "also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine."

The Exorcist: Believer lands in theaters on October 13th.