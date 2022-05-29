Star Wars: Did Ewan McGregor Just Tease More Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes?

✖

As the third day of Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim comes to an end, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor made yet another surprise appearance at the con. It's been 17 years since the actor played the beloved Jedi in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and this weekend saw his long-awaited return on the Disney+ limited series. However, the actor made a comment on the live stage that has fans wondering if there will be more than just six episodes of the new show.

"It was amazing watching the first two episodes the other night. I hope you love episode three and then four and five and six.. and seven and eight and nine and ten!" McGregor teased. When asked for clarification, Disney confirmed to ComicBook.com that only six episodes have been filmed and McGregor's comment was "just wishful thinking." You can check out the photos from the moment in the tweet below:

“It was amazing watching the first two episodes [of #ObiWanKenobi) the other night. I hope you love episode three and then four and five and six.. and seven and eight and nine and ten!”



- Ewan McGregor on the #SWCA LIVE stage

In addition to McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi also stars Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. At the con, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with McGregor who shared what it was like to see Christensen play Darth Vader after 17 years.

"It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he's really a special guy, he's a beautiful man," McGregor shared. "He's loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there's so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It's pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around and then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, 'I've never seen so many people on set. What's going on?' And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you're like, 'Of course. Everyone's here to see Vader.' It was really nice, it's nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I've never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable."

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also see the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.