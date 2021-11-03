Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer, Andor Footage, and More Disney+ Day Rumors

In December of 2020, The Walt Disney Company held its official Investor Day, which brought with it a number of exciting and unexpected announcements about the galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars fans now primed for what next week’s Disney+ Day will unveil. While some fans might be hoping to learn about the franchise’s future on the big screen, they shouldn’t hold their breath, given that the presentation will focus on the streaming platform, though the folks at StarWarsNewsNet are taking it on good authority that there will still be a lot to look forward to when Disney+ Day kicks off on Friday, November 12th.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett unleashed its first teaser just earlier this week, giving us the first official look at footage from the upcoming spin-off series, making another trailer debut seem highly unlikely. The outlet did note, however, that while their sources haven’t confirmed a trailer, fans can expect to see a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel for the series, offering glimpses of how the project came together.

After years of fans clamoring for more of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi master is finally returning for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. A sizzle reel for that series was displayed at last year’s Investor Day, with StarWarsNewsNet noting that fans can expect an actual teaser trailer for the new project. Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn’t yet have a release date, but given the timeframe of when the series wrapped and what other offerings Disney+ has over the horizon, the new series will likely drop in the first half of 2022, with the arrival of actual footage from the series sure to excite fans. In this regard, we surely also can’t rule out a release date being teased.

Another project that has been in production for quite some time is Star Wars: Andor, focusing on Diego Luna’s Rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The outlet claims that, rather than seeing an official teaser for the new series, their sources say audiences can expect another sizzle reel. Interestingly, the series went into production before both Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, so to be denied an official teaser trailer will surely confound fans. However, with that series confirmed to have more episodes than the aforementioned projects, it’s possible that the nature of the production resulted in a longer wait for an official trailer..

Adding more excitement to the upcoming event is the rumor that we could get a teaser for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, along with announcements regarding all-new projects in the works for the streamer.

Whatever details might be unveiled, Star Wars fans will surely want to clear their calendars on November 12th for Disney+ Day.

