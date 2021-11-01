Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Poster Revealed

Today, Disney and Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for , spinning out of The Mandalorian‘s second season. The company also released a key art poster to accompany the trailer. The art features Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) and Fennic Shand (Ming-Na Wen) looking ready for a fight. You can see the poster below. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

According to the show’s synopsis, The Book of Boba Fett “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

ComicBook.com spoke with Wen in June. She commented on the differences between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

“Probably there will be some similarities,” Wen teased. “Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there’s now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that’s about all I can say.”

Rodriguez directed Boba Fett’s action-packed return in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” of The Mandalorian. He’s teased that fans haven’t seen anything yet compared to what’s to come from The Book of Boba Fett.

“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time,” Rodriguez told The Nerdy Basement when asked about the new series. “Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

