Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Campaigning for ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Co-Star to Join ‘Episode IX’

Throughout the production of Murder on the Orient Express, Josh Gad regularly took to social media to share videos of his interrogations of co-star Daisy Ridley about the future of the Star Wars saga. Despite Gad clearly being a devout fan of the franchise, Ridley shared on Good Morning America it’s their co-star Dame Judi Dench that she’s hoping will make an appearance in Episode IX.

“Honestly, I didn’t know he was a Star Wars fan and then he was doing the videos and I thought, ‘These are fun,’” Ridley recalled. “And he was asking quite specific things and I thought, ‘Oh, okay.’ And then he came in with an AT-AT t-shirt on and I thought, ‘Ah! There it is.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Gad might have happily showed off his knowledge of the galaxy far, far away, Dench wasn’t at all familiar with the series.

“We did a few with her, literally crying with laughter. Like I thought there was no way we were getting through them,” Ridley shared of trying to incorporate Dench into the videos. “Like, she didn’t know what anything was. She kept asking, ‘How do I pronounce this?’”

For many, the obsession with the saga might be what inspires you to try to get a role in the saga, but Ridley pointed out it was merely a happy accident with a well-placed scarf that inspired the desire to bring Dench into the franchise.

“She put her scarf up, and no one told her to do that, and we said, ‘You literally look like a Jedi Knight,’ so we’re campaigning to get her into Episode IX,” Ridley confessed.

With The Last Jedi yet to be released, fans have a two-year wait before we’ll get to see what happens in Episode IX, having only received a few hints about who will appear in the upcoming installment.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared with The Star Wars Show earlier this month that she’s eager to see what adventures the saga has in store for Rey, Finn, Poe and BB-8 in the future, implying that all of these characters will survive through Episode IX.

Episode IX is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.

[H/T YouTube, Good Morning America]