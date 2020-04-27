Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out Over Disney's Legal Terms For Using MayThe4th Hashtag

By Spencer Perry

Earlier today Disney+ announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be coming to the streaming platform a few months early. Instead of debuting the summer, the film will join the other 8 movies in The Skywalker Saga and complete the story on none other than Star Wars day, May the 4th. Disney+ made use of this announcement in what seemed like a fun use of social media at first, asking fans to"celebrated the Saga" and reply with their favorite memories of the franchise which they may see "somewhere special" on the premiere date. They posted a follow-up though that introduced some grey-legal language to the fun and brought the room down, fast.

Disney+'s message was quickly lampooned, mocked, and called into question by fans, legal scholars, and basically everyone on Twitter. The company tried to clarify their language and meaning behind the initial tweet in a follow that read: "The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th!" The damage was done by then though, and social media accounts are keeping the message in their sights.

It's worth noting that Disney is not making a legal claim to all tweets using the hashtag for Star Wars, but specifically any message sent to them that they intend to use in whatever video or special they're creating for May the 4th. Overall it was their way of making sure they had a release from anyone willingly participating

