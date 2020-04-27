Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out Over Disney's Legal Terms For Using MayThe4th Hashtag
Earlier today Disney+ announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be coming to the streaming platform a few months early. Instead of debuting the summer, the film will join the other 8 movies in The Skywalker Saga and complete the story on none other than Star Wars day, May the 4th. Disney+ made use of this announcement in what seemed like a fun use of social media at first, asking fans to"celebrated the Saga" and reply with their favorite memories of the franchise which they may see "somewhere special" on the premiere date. They posted a follow-up though that introduced some grey-legal language to the fun and brought the room down, fast.
By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here: https://t.co/G0AyToufQ5— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020
Disney+'s message was quickly lampooned, mocked, and called into question by fans, legal scholars, and basically everyone on Twitter. The company tried to clarify their language and meaning behind the initial tweet in a follow that read: "The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th!" The damage was done by then though, and social media accounts are keeping the message in their sights.
It's worth noting that Disney is not making a legal claim to all tweets using the hashtag for Star Wars, but specifically any message sent to them that they intend to use in whatever video or special they're creating for May the 4th. Overall it was their way of making sure they had a release from anyone willingly participating
It's a good holiday
love to spontaneously celebrate my favorite holiday with all of my friends https://t.co/1Yhu37Ku5U— Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) April 27, 2020
Not sure that's how that works
My favorite Star Wars memory would have to be the time Disney tried to lay legal claim to every tweet on Twitter that used a particular hashtag. #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/7fDB3LKUlw— Itsukushimi 🍥 (@Itsukushimi777) April 27, 2020
The crawl
https://t.co/KpBCXtu5xu pic.twitter.com/yFJ7NXr6cG— CoffeeBird ☕️🐦 #WFHCru (@Kithrak_) April 27, 2020
Actually you owe us money this time
lol nice try, bad lawyers.#MayThe4th
By sharing anything with me on Twitter, Disney agrees that they owe me (I'll be modest) ten million US dollars.— Dale Innis 🌹 (@DaleInnis) April 27, 2020
Feel free to use this one
Thank you for yet another example of companies who don't understand how social media works. You, of course, can use this tweet all you want. #MayThe4th— C.C. Chapman (He, Him, His) (@cc_chapman) April 27, 2020
Does this include birthdays
I was born on May 4th - does that mean you technically own my birthday? #MayThe4th— The Millennial Musician (@themillennialmu) April 27, 2020
On-topic
The Empire Strikes Back!*
*With intrusive & abusive terms of service.— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 27, 2020
Fun is also Copyright Disney
nothing says fun like asking a person to be bound by a thirteen page legal document for tweeting about laser swordshttps://t.co/AgO5MdML20— garanimus (@gleebix) April 27, 2020
Where is the lie
#MayThe4th remind everyone that Disney has effectively destroyed how copyright law should work so they can milk franchises for possibly hundreds of years while creating a scenario where small content creators have their livelihoods threatened for snippets of songs and movies https://t.co/Sk75lAjt0s— Walt (@_watsu) April 27, 2020
The criticisms are valid
this is like everything wrong with disney media in one tweet
what used to be a celebration by fans, for fans, is reduced to a cold, clinical, terms of service agreement https://t.co/LBzNt6ZiZU— ᴡɪᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ꜰᴏʟʟʏ // ㄒㄚ⁷ (@black_tym) April 27, 2020
They briefly considered it at one point!
Did Disney buy Twitter? You can own hashtags? https://t.co/2GerDnXWJr— Laurie (@CndnSheepdog) April 27, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.