Star Wars Fans Celebrate Fifth Anniversary of The Last Jedi

Today is a very special day in Star Wars history. On December 15th, 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was officially released in theaters. The movie was helmed by Rian Johnson who is currently making waves for his latest Knives Out film, Glass Onion. The Last Jedi continued the story that began in The Force Awakens and saw the return of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and more in addition to franchise legends Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher). In honor of the movie's fifth anniversary, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate.

"Light. Darkness. A balance. Five years ago Episode VIII was released in theaters. Behind the scenes of The Last Jedi," the official account for Star Wars shared on Instagram. You can view the behind-the-scenes photo of Driver below:

Is Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Still Happening?

According to Johnson, his Star Wars trilogy is not dead yet, and he still has ideas about where to take the franchise.

"Well, to me what's exciting is embracing kind of what is that so exciting about Star Wars, but doing it in a way that we haven't seen done before that's new and fresh," Johnson told ComicBook.com. "I feel like a lot of the voices that are right now working in the Star Wars world are doing that. And that to me is super thrilling, to see so many different types of stories. My friend Leslye Headland is making a show right now that I know is gonna be something totally wild and different." Headland is currently working on Star Wars: The Acolyte. "To me, what I think is the guiding principle, is just what's something that we can do that feels like Star Wars but that we've never seen before," Johnson added. "That's pretty thrilling."

While we wait on news of more Star Wars, you can appreciate the celebratory posts about The Last Jedi below...