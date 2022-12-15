Star Wars Fans Celebrate Fifth Anniversary of The Last Jedi
Today is a very special day in Star Wars history. On December 15th, 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was officially released in theaters. The movie was helmed by Rian Johnson who is currently making waves for his latest Knives Out film, Glass Onion. The Last Jedi continued the story that began in The Force Awakens and saw the return of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and more in addition to franchise legends Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher). In honor of the movie's fifth anniversary, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate.
"Light. Darkness. A balance. Five years ago Episode VIII was released in theaters. Behind the scenes of The Last Jedi," the official account for Star Wars shared on Instagram. You can view the behind-the-scenes photo of Driver below:
Is Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Still Happening?
According to Johnson, his Star Wars trilogy is not dead yet, and he still has ideas about where to take the franchise.
"Well, to me what's exciting is embracing kind of what is that so exciting about Star Wars, but doing it in a way that we haven't seen done before that's new and fresh," Johnson told ComicBook.com. "I feel like a lot of the voices that are right now working in the Star Wars world are doing that. And that to me is super thrilling, to see so many different types of stories. My friend Leslye Headland is making a show right now that I know is gonna be something totally wild and different." Headland is currently working on Star Wars: The Acolyte. "To me, what I think is the guiding principle, is just what's something that we can do that feels like Star Wars but that we've never seen before," Johnson added. "That's pretty thrilling."
While we wait on news of more Star Wars, you can appreciate the celebratory posts about The Last Jedi below...
Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released on this day 5 years ago.pic.twitter.com/pyER4mQ8pI— cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) December 15, 2022
selfie with our favs at The Last Jedi premiere 📸 pic.twitter.com/aTdITblRrv— Comfort for Sequel Fans (@comfortsequels) December 15, 2022
The Last Jedi pic.twitter.com/b1vwukqVox— Star Wars Gifs (@onewiththegif) December 15, 2022
5 years ago today I first saw a film that makes me love Star Wars, love filmmaking, and love storytelling. I am incredibly happy that The Last Jedi exists. What an absolute masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/pxcik9B9o7— Dan SWC (@SCentralized) December 14, 2022
Celebrating five years with my gals. 💜 pic.twitter.com/zFduT4syTe— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) December 15, 2022
Happy anniversary to the Last Jedi but most importantly to Porgmania, an era of my life that I will cherish forever pic.twitter.com/PgU4fGf6eA— Tori Fox❤️🔥 (@theMandaTorian) December 15, 2022
happy last jedi day to the finnpoe deleted scene pic.twitter.com/4osegN5acm— heli (@gaynbmando) December 15, 2022
Happy anniversary to The Last Jedi, my favorite of the sequel trilogies! <3— Beth Revis (@bethrevis) December 15, 2022
Happy 5th anniversary to Star Wars: The Last Jedi! ✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/bWiuZXg8Pj— Friends of the Force (@FriendsOfForce) December 14, 2022
Luke in The Last Jedi is one of the best character arcs in all of Star Wars ❤️ pic.twitter.com/njBqO4JU0I— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) December 8, 2022
5 years ago, the best movie of the new era of Star Wars, The Last Jedi, was released.
It just gets better and better with every viewing. It's rich in character, theme, action, adventure, and just jaw-droppingly cool stuff. pic.twitter.com/0RUZnn6Qpl— Bryan Young (@swankmotron) December 15, 2022
happy 5 years to the last jedi. i think that movie rips and i have no interest in discussing it further with anyone— wichita onlineman (@Yelix) December 15, 2022
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is streaming on Disney+.