Disney's May the 4th Star Wars Lightsaber Week Day 5: Darth Sideous Hilt Is Back

Disney is counting down to Star Wars Day 2024 with five secret Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lightsaber hilt launches between April 29th and May 3rd that will lead up to the big Darth Maul hilt drop on May the 4th (see below). Each day at 8am PT / 11am ET, another iconic hilt replica will be available here at the Disney Store, and so far we have seen the return of the Luke Skywalker model from Return of the Jedi, the Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano Legacy lightsaber hilt set, and the Kanan Jarrus hilt inspired by the weapon wielded by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character from Star Wars: Rebels, and the Kylo Ren lightsaber hilt. Today, the reissues conclude with Darth Sideous.

"This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by Darth Sidious and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive two-tone design features sound effects and illuminates in red when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Sith Eternal crest on the front." You can order one now here at the Disney Store priced at $169.99. Note that shipping is free at the Disney Store on orders $75+.

"This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of Supreme Leader, Kylo Ren's and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The powerful weapon includes two cross blades that activate with sound effects and illuminate red when you insert them on the sides. The main Lightsaber Blade is sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display box with Empire symbol on front." You can order one now here at the Disney Store priced at $159.99.

"Voted #1 Fan Choice Lightsaber hilt by readers of the official Disney Parks Blog, this detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold seperately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Wren Phoenix symbol on the front." You can grab one here at the Disney Store now priced at $159.99.

The recreations of Ahsoka's Lightsaber hilts feature sound effects and blue and green light effects if you choose to add a ligthsaber blade.The hilts come in a lined display box with Fulcrum symbol on front. You can grab a set here at the Disney Store now priced at $249.99. Luke Skywalker's Return of the Jedi Lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is available here at the Disney Store now priced at $159.99. Features include sound effects along with green illumination with a lightsaber blade.

(Photo: Richard Harbaugh)

A mentioned, Disney's ligthsaber promotion is counting down to the Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber set that will launch on May the 4th as part of their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection.

A teaser for the Darth Maul hilt is available to view on Disney's secret Order 54 page, and looks as though you'll be getting a highly detailed double hilt with a fancy (most likely wooden) box with Darth Maul graphics. If you take a close look at the certificate of authenticity in the video, you'll see that it will be a limited edition of 7000 units, and we have no doubt that it will sell out in the blink of an eye. That said, be ready and waiting to grab it along with the rest of Disney's Star Wars Day 2024 drops starting at 8am PT / 11am ET here at the Disney Store's Star Wars page. UPDATE: Details regarding the Darth Maul lightsaber hilt have been confirmed. It will be priced at $400. The official description reads:

"'Fear is my ally,'' proclaims the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Maul, whose other ally is this Legacy Lightsaber Set. This special limited edition set was created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The finely detailed reproduction of the Dathomirian's legendary double hilt features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach two of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Presented in a spectacular wooden box with Darth Maul graphics, the interior lights up red and plays Duel of the Fates when you slide open the lid."