Star Wars Fans React to Stormtroopers Crashing the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmy Awards had a lot to offer television fans, celebrating the best and brightest moments of the past year of the medium. In addition to a star-studded crop of nominees, the show boasted a lot of presenters tied to hit shows — including the shows from the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna and Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson presented one of the night's categories, and were preempted by a brief scene inside the theater of stormtroopers discovering a hologram of an Emmy award.

While Star Wars' Disney+ shows were not nominated for the categories at the primetime awards, two of the most recent programs were nominated — Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett for several technical awards, and Star Wars: Visions for Outsanding Animated Program. Star Wars: The Mandalorian previously won for Original Dramatic Score.

In the time since the Star Wars portion of the Emmys, fans of a galaxy far, far away have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts — ranging from excitement to confusion to everything in between. Here are just a few of those reactions.