Star Wars Fans React to Stormtroopers Crashing the 2022 Emmy Awards
The 2022 Emmy Awards had a lot to offer television fans, celebrating the best and brightest moments of the past year of the medium. In addition to a star-studded crop of nominees, the show boasted a lot of presenters tied to hit shows — including the shows from the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna and Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson presented one of the night's categories, and were preempted by a brief scene inside the theater of stormtroopers discovering a hologram of an Emmy award.
While Star Wars' Disney+ shows were not nominated for the categories at the primetime awards, two of the most recent programs were nominated — Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett for several technical awards, and Star Wars: Visions for Outsanding Animated Program. Star Wars: The Mandalorian previously won for Original Dramatic Score.
In the time since the Star Wars portion of the Emmys, fans of a galaxy far, far away have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts — ranging from excitement to confusion to everything in between. Here are just a few of those reactions.
Awkward
prevnext
The only awkward presenting pair so far was the Star Wars one#Emmys— Ellys' Emmy Eve (@TVPartyPlanner) September 13, 2022
Happy
prevnext
Star Wars love at #TheEmmys will never not be weird, but it makes me happy that the franchise is a part of the TV fabric these days. The kids in all of us have to love that #Emmys #Emmys2022 #Andor #Ashoka— John Ernenputsch (@jpooch21) September 13, 2022
?!?!
prevnext
STAR WARS SKETCH AT THE EMMYS?3)$3$3— gina (@akimaudrey) September 13, 2022
*Eye Emoji*
prevnext
Star Wars spot at the Emmys 👀— Clarsa (@RedLeaderr13) September 13, 2022
Great
prevnext
I didn't have time to screenshot, but the room looked great for the #StarWars bit. #Emmys— ladyteruki (@ladyteruki) September 13, 2022
Not Again
prevnext
NOT STAR WARS AGAIN D23 IS OVER #EMMYS— sophia (@hellopugh) September 13, 2022
Should Not
prevnext
star wars should not be in the emmys— lifetime bitch (@garbage_person) September 13, 2022
Important Questions
prev
Is that the Andor theme??? #StarWars #Emmys2022 #Emmys— Kyle Arking (@ArkingKyle) September 13, 2022