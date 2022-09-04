Love, Death + Robots Beats The Simpsons, Star Wars: Visions for Short Form Animated Emmy

Love, Death + Robots has beaten out the likes of The Simpsons, Star Wars: Visions and more to win the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program! Love, Death + Robots returned to Netflix earlier this year with the highly anticipated third volume of shorts, and it was particularly notable as it included the return of one of the major creators from the first batch of shorts, Alberto Mielgo. First going on to win an Emmy for his debut short with the series, "The Witness," Mielgo returned to Love, Death + Robots with "Jibaro," which was ultimately submitted for an Emmy this time around.

The competition for the Outstanding Short Form Animated Program Emmy was quite stacked with standouts from major franchises like Star Wars, The Simpsons, and even The Boys jumping into the fray with The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series. But at the end of the day, Love, Death + Robots was able to secure the victory despite the major competition in the category. This mark yet another award for Mielgo, who also was awarded with an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in animation this year for his efforts with "Jibaro" as well:

Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year heading into Love, Death + Robots' Volume 3 premiere, Alberto Mielgo opened up about his new creative process coming back with more experience for "Jibaro," stating, "...I had more experience in terms of producing a film with my own studio. For 'The Witness', I created a studio from scratch. It was the first time that I was actually directing something. And then between the two projects, I was doing a commercial and then I was finishing another project, a personal project. And then all of a sudden I started, so I had a little bit... Okay a lot more experience. So in that sense, it was not easier because obviously the technique, it was way more complicated than difficult, but at least it was my third time directing or fourth time directing. So in that sense, I knew what I was doing a little bit more."

The nominees for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program break down as such:

WINNER: "Love, Death + Robots" • "Jibaro" • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" • "John and Sun-Hee" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Love

"Robot Chicken" • "Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U" • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

"Star Wars: Visions" • "The Duel" • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

"When Billie Met Lisa" • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Love, Death + Robots is returning for Volume 4, but has yet to reveal information about the short line up this time around.