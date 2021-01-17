Star Wars Fans and More Honor James Earl Jones on His 90th Birthday
Happy Birthday, James Earl Jones! The legendary star known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King as well as appearing in Coming to America, Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, and much more is celebrating his 90th birthday on January 17th. Many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the 99th birthday of Betty White, but she's not the only birthday person getting a lot of love on social media today. Fans are also honoring Jones with posts about his iconic career and more.
Mark Hamill, who played Jones' son in Star Wars, has yet to post about the iconic actor for his 90th birthday, but he had a fun message for the actor's 89th. "Happy Birthday, Dad. Thank you for a lifetime of superb performances," he wrote. Jones, who will soon be seen reprising his role as Jaffe Joffer in Coming 2 America, has not been active on Twitter since 2015. However, that's not stopping folks from sending him a whole lot of love. You can check out some of the posts in Jones' honor below...
90 Years Young
Happy Birthday #JamesEarlJones, 90 today. A great actor with a distinctive voice, Earl Jones' movie debut was Dr. Strangelove (1964). He's well known as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars series & Mufasa in The Lion King (1994). He's also great in Coming To America (1988). pic.twitter.com/xGT1GSUXoR— All The Right Movies (@right_movies) January 17, 2021
Throwback
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legendary JAMES EARL JONES! I think my first movie with Jones was CONAN: his Thulsa Doom had such a commanding, imposing presence even if there were little to no lines, if I recall it correctly. pic.twitter.com/myL0wo3DXY— Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) January 17, 2021
Love From Regina King
"Once you begin to explain or excuse all events on racial grounds, you begin to indulge in the perilous mythology of race" -James Earl Jones. Happy Worthday @jamesearljones #DayofGiants pic.twitter.com/WOtsDoXb25— Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 17, 2021
Star Wars Icon
He’s got the most iconic voice in the galaxy. Leave birthday wishes for James Earl Jones below. pic.twitter.com/MuX79fwqX0— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) January 17, 2021
His Impact
To my mentor and inspiration: Happy 90th Birthday to James Earl Jones. One of the greatest artist of our generation. May you be continuously blessed. pic.twitter.com/qxQv525gCE— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 17, 2021
History
James Earl Jones on asking not to be credited for voicing Darth Vader: “When it came to Darth Vader, no, I'm just special effects. But it became so identified that by the third one, I thought, OK I'll let them put my name on it.” Jones even told people he didn’t voice Vader. pic.twitter.com/a3KM1qCOeP— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) January 17, 2021
The Range
Happy 90th Birthday to the GAWD and ICON, James Earl Jones! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/9AGhhcGP3P— Twitch.tv/ForAllNerds (@ForAllNerds) January 17, 2021
Sharing His Special Day...
Happy Birthday to 2 legends - Betty White & James Earl Jones 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/nIyETpgeOH— Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 17, 2021
...With Many Legends
January 17 is a blessed day 🤍
Happy Birthday, Eartha Kitt, Muhammad Ali, James Earl Jones and Michell Obama pic.twitter.com/zdOi37xMfM— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) January 17, 2021
Vader Forever
Happy 90th birthday to Darth Vader himself James Earl Jones! pic.twitter.com/dspkDrupdt— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) January 17, 2021