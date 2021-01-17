Star Wars Fans and More Honor James Earl Jones on His 90th Birthday

Happy Birthday, James Earl Jones! The legendary star known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King as well as appearing in Coming to America, Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, and much more is celebrating his 90th birthday on January 17th. Many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the 99th birthday of Betty White, but she's not the only birthday person getting a lot of love on social media today. Fans are also honoring Jones with posts about his iconic career and more.

Mark Hamill, who played Jones' son in Star Wars, has yet to post about the iconic actor for his 90th birthday, but he had a fun message for the actor's 89th. "Happy Birthday, Dad. Thank you for a lifetime of superb performances," he wrote. Jones, who will soon be seen reprising his role as Jaffe Joffer in Coming 2 America, has not been active on Twitter since 2015. However, that's not stopping folks from sending him a whole lot of love. You can check out some of the posts in Jones' honor below...