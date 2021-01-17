Betty White Trends as Fans and Celebrities Celebrate Her 99th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Betty White! The iconic comedienne known for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, and much more turns the big 99 on January 17th. The legendary star often trends on social media for being an extreme delight, and today is no exception. From fans to celebrities like Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen, many people have taken to Twitter to honor White on her special day.
Before Alex Trebek passed away, he teased that he wanted Betty White to take over for him on Jeopardy! and while she's not on the current line-up of interim hosts, it's certainly a testament to how loved she is by all. Recently, White shared with ET, "You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-release, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."
You can check out some of the birthday posts in White's honor below...
Throwback
Happy 99th birthday to the hilarious, beautiful Betty White. pic.twitter.com/li22ebdInj— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) January 17, 2021
Love From George
Wishing the incomparable Betty White a very happy 98th birthday! 🥳 What's your favorite Betty White role, friends? pic.twitter.com/Z4UbJqbTPD— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 17, 2021
America's Sweetheart
Happy 99th Birthday to a true American sweetheart, one of the most beloved and treasured performers of our times, the extraordinary Betty White! Here's to many healthy and golden years to come! Brava! pic.twitter.com/fLGcrs3Lwv— Dame Angela Lansbury News 😷 (@_AngelaLansbury) January 17, 2021
TV Queen
Happy 99th Birthday to 'Grand Dame of Television' Betty White! pic.twitter.com/T3WamfeC8d— Classic Hollywood (@CHC_1927) January 17, 2021
The Coolest
Happy Birthday to a timeless beauty and amazing woman, miss #BettyWhite !! 99 years young 🌱💕 pic.twitter.com/JaSsKxUlJU— I DISSENT I RESIST I VOTE (@EmpathStoner76) January 17, 2021
Ming's Praise
“Why do people say, ‘Grow some balls?’ Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding!”😂
-Betty White
She is my spirit animal. ❤️— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 17, 2021
Happy 99th birthday, QUEEN!!👑🎂🎉🎈🎊🥰❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/XTXRHRuQI7
Classic Quote
"I'm a teenager trapped in an old body." - Happy 99th Birthday to Betty White! pic.twitter.com/FSql9zw1us— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 17, 2021
A Little History
What do Judy Garland, Veronica Lake, and Jack Kerouac have in common? All born in 1922 just like Betty White, who turns 99 today. Happy 99th, Betty White.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 17, 2021
Jackée and the Iconic Crew
Celebrating Betty White’s 99th birthday with this throwback.. #IconsOnly!! pic.twitter.com/kjd6NAOaK1— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 17, 2021
99 Years Young
HAPPY 99th Birthday, Betty White! pic.twitter.com/pvP8BEx1fX— Nina West (@NinaWest) January 17, 2021
Finally, a Delightful Watch
Happy 99th #BettyWhite. 🥳🎂💃🤸♀️ pic.twitter.com/yF6fAutY69— Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) January 17, 2021