Betty White Trends as Fans and Celebrities Celebrate Her 99th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Betty White! The iconic comedienne known for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, and much more turns the big 99 on January 17th. The legendary star often trends on social media for being an extreme delight, and today is no exception. From fans to celebrities like Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen, many people have taken to Twitter to honor White on her special day.

Before Alex Trebek passed away, he teased that he wanted Betty White to take over for him on Jeopardy! and while she's not on the current line-up of interim hosts, it's certainly a testament to how loved she is by all. Recently, White shared with ET, "You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-release, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

You can check out some of the birthday posts in White's honor below...