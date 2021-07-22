Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Poster Revealed by Walt Disney World Resort

✖

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive experience at Walt Disney World Resort might not be opening until next year, but the park is making sure to keep fans excited for the attraction as the Disney Parks Blog has unveiled an all-new poster for the Starcruiser, offering hints of what guests might encounter in their two-night journey. As if the hotel and its offerings itself isn't exciting enough, the Starcruiser will allow guests to travel directly from their quarters to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, making for an experience that's the next best thing to actually traveling to the galaxy far, far away.

"In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night experience. Unlike any typical cruise, though, you can become the heroes of your own Star Wars story in a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create," Disney Parks describes the attraction. "Guests will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more."

While the coronavirus pandemic saw major amusement parks around the world close their doors, the crews responsible for the Galactic Starcruiser were able to continue working on the project, likely in ways that would have been more complicated with a fully operational park.

(Photo: Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney Parks Blog also broke down some of the more cryptic teases found in the poster as follows:

There are four people at the center of the poster – a youngling wearing Jedi robes and wielding a lightsaber, an adult dressed in the uniform of a First Order officer, a Twi’lek adult, and another youngling who appears to be holding a piece of technology of some sort. These figures are meant to represent you, the travelers, because Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is about your choices and how you live your personal Star Wars stories. Do you want to support the First Order? Live like a Jedi in training? Or perhaps become a member of high galactic society? It’s all waiting there for you to discover and decide.

In front of those central figures is an R-series astromech droid – but one that seems to have a few extra bells and whistles. Hmm … I bet there’s a story there, too.

And don’t miss what’s happening at the very bottom of the poster. There’s something very familiar about those spires – especially to anyone who’s traveled to Batuu. I’ve heard the Halcyon starcruiser is adding that far-flung planet to its itinerary starting next year …

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser before it opens in 2022.

