Star Wars: Disney Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Galaxy's Edge

In hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, amusement parks around the world either closed their doors indefinitely or severely limited capacity after months-long shutdowns, which includes multiple Disney attractions. This means that fans who had hoped to visit a galaxy far, far away at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions weren't able to do so, despite the recent opening of their Rise of the Resistance experiences at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Luckily, all of these areas of the park are permanent additions, meaning guests will be able to experience them when the parks resume operations, with the above video offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Galaxy's Edge came to life.

When Disney first revealed plans for the attraction, fans began speculating about what sort of experiences the area would have to offer, leaving us to wonder which iconic planet we would potentially get to visit at the parks. To the surprise of many, rather than utilize a familiar locale, the park debuted the planet Batuu, hoping to focus on the franchise's future instead of relying entirely on its past.

"This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel," Disney describes of the planet Batuu. "Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures."

Following the opening of each attraction, Disney also made it clear that there was a lot more excitement in store, as there were still a number of additions that fans could expect. For example, at Walt Disney World, progress is being made on the construction of the Galactic Starcruiser, a fully immersive hotel experience. While most guests might only venture to Batuu for a few hours, this new hotel will honor the spirit of the series and replicate the experience of spending the night on board a luxury starship.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

