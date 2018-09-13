The ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo in Carbonite Inflatable Costume Has Already Won Halloween

If you ask us, the off the rack Halloween costume to beat this year is this Star Wars Han Solo in Carbonite inflatable number from Rubies, which you can pre-order right here for $59.99. It’s also available to pre-order Amazon for $65.26.

The costume includes a battery operated fan, as well as separate gloves and a mask. Plus, you might be able to use it as a makeshift air mattress for a nap. So versatile!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Han Solo in Carbonite inflatable costume is rapidly climbing up Entertainment Earth’s bestseller list, so you should probably jump on it quickly. It’s expected to ship around September 18th, but if the initial batch sells out you might have trouble getting it in time for Halloween. The image and official description below illustrate how the costume is worn:

“This Adult Inflatable Han Solo Carbonite Costume is Star Wars and Disney officially licensed. The costume jumpsuit secures with a hook and loop closure, and inflates to rectangular carbonite block proportions. The mask and gloves are separate pieces, in carbonite gray to complete the costume effect. The battery operated fan secures to your pocket or waist.”

On a related note, the neighbors will have a hard time competing with your Christmas display this year if you have an 8-foot, inflatable Star Wars AT-M6 Gorilla Walker in a Santa hat looming over your lawn.

This epic Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi AT-M6 is currently backordered on The Home Depot website for $149 with the next batch expected on September 17th. If you want it, you should get in line now because they might be hard to find during the holiday season. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until it ships. You can place an order right here with free shipping.

The official description reads:

“Make a singular statement with this giant Airblown Inflatable Gorilla Walker decked out in a Santa hat. Delight children and adults alike with this Star Wars holiday decoration that self-inflates in seconds and includes energy-efficient LED lighting for nighttime visibility. No assembly required. Plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t The Green Head]