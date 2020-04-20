Hayden Christensen Becomes a Trending Topic as Star Wars Fans Celebrate His Birthday
Star Wars fans on social media are celebrating a special birthday on Sunday. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogies, turns 39 today and fans are marking the occasion by honoring the actor on Twitter. In fact, the birthday well-wishes have been such a big deal that the actor is going viral on the social media site as fans from around the world take a moment to acknowledge the actor's birthday and reflect on his time playing the man who would become Darth Vader.
Appearing in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Christensen played Anakin, taking over the role from Jake Lloyd who played a younger version of Anakin in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. While fans had hoped to see Christensen reprise the role of Anakin in the final film in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the actor did appear as a vocal cameo on the film, much to fan delight.
With the actor's birthday being on Sunday, many fans reflected on his time as Anakin in their tributes on Twitter. Many couldn't believe that the actor is actually 39 years-old while others took time to discuss his part in the beloved Star Wars franchise. For others, the day wasn't just a birthday but an unofficial holiday. However, they chose to mark the occasion, there was no shortage of birthday wishes for the actor -- and we've collected a few of our favorites.
I cannot believe I am the same age as Darth Vader. Hayden Christensen turns 39 🎂 https://t.co/4fHIo4oV6r— Ken Howard (@kenhowardpdx) April 20, 2020
there’s a lot of april birthday’s but today is the most important one, the loml hayden christensen 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4KGdmWHnsA— 𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒 🕊 (@johnboyegaswife) April 20, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LEGEND OF THE DARK SIDE Hayden Christensen— 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒉 ❅ ia (@tpwkblue) April 20, 2020
pls ask me to join the dark side pic.twitter.com/pVIfqXv5u4
Happy birthday to my emo prince that I would throw all the sand away for, Hayden Christensen. pic.twitter.com/vIT8YpImoH— Britney M Barakitten (@HiBritneyMonae) April 20, 2020
happy national Hayden Christensen day pic.twitter.com/21PQvqkaFM— ☤ 𝙂𝘼𝘽𝙔 ☤ (@BellonGaby) April 20, 2020
happy birthday hayden christensen, thanks for bringing anakin to life and constantly breaking my heart. guess i’ll watch episode 3 in your honor tonite— alexis got ac (@f3rrisride) April 20, 2020
Happy Birthday Hayden Christensen or Lord Darth Vader. 😍 pic.twitter.com/C4iZqzIaPO— 💚 𝐻𝓊𝓂𝒶𝓃 𝐻𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓁𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉𝑒𝓇 💚 (@badgalstoni) April 20, 2020
So apparently it’s Hayden Christensen’s birthday, so I’m gonna deliver a hot take.— Nerd Letter (@NerdLetter2) April 20, 2020
Hayden’s performance as Anakin was great. Him sounding so monotone a lot of the time was a reflection of how he understood machines more than people and how he didn’t know how to deal with emotions
Hayden Christensen is turning 39?! Damn he’s aging well!— Richard Metzger (@RMetz14) April 20, 2020
4/19/2020— Joshua Hynes (@ProdigyParadox) April 20, 2020
Today Is Hayden Christensen’s 39th Birthday! As Someone Who Loves Star Wars (Especially The Prequels), His Performance Was Unique And His Gradual Transformation Into Darth Vader Was Great! Happy Birthday To One Of The Best Star Wars Characters!#HaydenChristensen
