Star Wars: Zero Company Game Length Revealed Ahead of Release

Ahead of its release in a little over a month, developer Bit Reactor has revealed how long it should take for players to complete Star Wars Zero Company. As the first of two major Star Wars video games releasing in the months ahead, Zero Company has quite a bit of hype surrounding it as it’s the first strategy game tied to the iconic IP in quite some time. Now, for those who plan to jump into Zero Company at launch, a time frame has been provided for how long it should take to roll credits.

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In a new post on Steam, the team behind Star Wars Zero Company answered some of the most prominent questions that fans have had about the game. One of these inquiries had to do with the length of Zero Company, to which Bit Reactor said that the campaign should last somewhere between 30 and 40 hours. This estimation was said to be based on one’s own experience with the strategy genre and the difficulty level that players might opt to play on. For the average player, however, they should see everything that Star Wars Zero Company has to offer within this time range.

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For the most part, this runtime is in line with many other popular strategy games that have been released over the past decade or more. Titles like XCOM 2, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles all have average lengths that are in this 30 to 40 hour range. For Star Wars Zero Company to be lasting just as long is a great sign and tells us that the game will be filled with plenty of content out of the gate.

As mentioned, Star Wars Zero Company isn’t the only major video game tied to the franchise releasing this year. Star Wars Galactic Racer, which is a new racing title set within the Star Wars universe, is slated to arrive a little over a month after Zero Company in early October. These games will give Star Wars fans plenty to play throughout the remainder of 2026 and help make the wait for titles like Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic and Star Wars Jedi 3 a bit easier.

If you’re looking to pick up Star Wars Zero Company for yourself, the game is set to arrive next month on August 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Zero Company will also be retailing for a bit less than many other games and will sell at a price of $49.99. If you’re interested in learning more about Zero Company leading up to its launch, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook in the weeks ahead.