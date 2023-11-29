Star Wars: Rosario Dawson Shares New Ahsoka BTS Images featuring Hayden Christensen

Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen share some heartwarming moments together in new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Ahsoka. The last Star Wars series to air on Disney+ was Ahsoka, which saw Dawson portraying the titular character, and Christensen reprising his iconic role as Ahsoka's former Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker. Their time together on screen was one of the many highlights from Ahsoka, since the only times Star Wars fans have seen them together is in animated series like Star Wars: Clone Wars. Now, a new set of images looks at the fun Dawson and Christensen had together while filming the Star Wars series.

"Sweet Universe-Shaking dreams … @ahsokaofficial @vanityfair @starwars @disneyplus @disney #TanoTuesday," Rosario Dawson wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The first image in Dawson's post has her and Hayden Christensen in a warm embrace, both actors smiling. There are many more images to be found, including another of Dawson and Christensen, the duo in front of a green screen with Star Wars CCO Dave Filoni, Dawson's Ahsoka in a Jedi fighting pose wielding her two lightsabers, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

What is the Star Wars future for Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll?

Ray Stevenson played Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka, but the actor died back in May at the age of 58. Naturally, this has fans wondering what Lucasfilm will do with his role. The man of mystery had fans buzzing by the end of Ahsoka, with the fallen Jedi pursuing his own path on the wasteland planet Peridea — one guided by the Mortis gods. As for whether the role of Baylan Skoll will be recast, newly minted Lucasfilm Chief Content Officer Dave Filoni gave an update on that front.

"We're in a wait-and-see pattern at this point. But I'm glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was…. I used to have mini debates with him and say, 'Ray, you're the villain here.' And he'd be like, 'I don't think so.' I was like, 'I know you don't think so, but you are. I love that you're playing it like you're not.' Which is exactly the way Baylan thinks," Filoni said, adding the late actor "would've been over the moon" to see fans' reception of his imposing and complicated character.

"The big regret here is that he didn't get to experience that," Filoni said. "I'm glad he was at Star Wars

Celebration with us, that he got to see the trailer and get a taste of that from the fans. And they've been nothing but wonderful about Ray and the character."

