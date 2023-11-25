Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Praises Hayden Christensen's Lightsaber Skills

Star Wars: Ashoka creator Dave Filoni had some high praise for Hayden Christensen after seeing those lightsaber skills up-close. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the new Lucasfilm CCO about getting to bring Anakin Skywalker back for the Disney+ series. Obi-Wan has opened the floodgates and fans are still getting used to seeing the beloved actor back in Star Wars projects. Filoni says that Christensen hasn't lost his edge when it comes to lightsaber duels. One thing that a lot of viewers really liked from Ahsoka was how many battles ended up happening after the series got rolling. Having Anakin standing across from Rosario Dawson's heroine was a welcome addition to the Star Wars canon for a lot of people. Check out what the helmer had to say about the "Chosen One" down below.

"His lightsaber skills are just insane," Filoni said in disbelief. "I mean, he is the Chosen One. There is no doubt." The producer would continue. "It was kind of amazing to have somebody who had this experience, too, who would know the things I was talking about related to Anakin and how George saw him," Filoni offered later in the interview. "We really understood each other and the language of it.

Was That The "Real" Anakin In Ahsoka?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

During the middle of Ahsoka and throughout, fans couldn't help but debate whether or not the version of Anakin Skywalker they were seeing was "real." In effect, was Hayden Christensen's cameo his Force Ghost or a construction of Ahsoka's mind. To add some confusion to the mix, it does seem like the heroine made a trip to the World Between Worlds, so there's a bit of a nod to some time shenanigans there as well. In a Vanity Fair piece this week, Christensen himself stepped up to address those scenes. He feels like it would be better left to interpretation this time around.

"That's the beauty of how the episode is constructed, in my opinion," Christensen said when asked about the exciting moment. "Inevitably, the audience has to question what it is they're watching. Is this really the World Between Worlds? What is the World Between Worlds? Is this actually the spirit of Anakin Skywalker, or is this all in Ahsoka's subconscious and we're just going down the yellow brick road as she's drowning and fighting for her life? I think that the episode provides a few really good clues, but it doesn't spell it out for you."

Want To Revisit Anakin In Ahsoka?

(Photo: Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

"Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu."

"Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni."

