Star Wars: The High Republic: All of the Novels and Comics Connections Explained

Star Wars has entered a bold new era both literally and figuratively with the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic in 2021. So far, the new arm of the franchise exists as a shared universe of books and comics - with new waves of stories and projects (like an audiobook) on the horizon. While Star Wars fans can pick and choose which High Republic projects they choose to connect with, stepping back and looking at the larger Star Wars Universe storyline being carefully built is worthwhile and fascinating. Scroll below for a breakdown of all the major connected events and characters that are currently at play in Star Wars: The High Republic - with hints about what is soon to come!

The Hyperspace Disaster The first major event that kicks off Star Wars: The High Republic is a major disaster in hyperspace (dubbed "The Great Disaster") that threatens an entire system of planets in the Outer Rim Territories. When the vessel called the Legacy Run collides with a mysterious object during hyperspace transit, the resulting destruction blasts loads of shrapnel into real space at speeds fast enough to vaporize anything they collide with - even entire planets. The destruction of the Legacy Run and the resulting galactic calamity all unfold on the eve of the Jedi Order and Republic jointly opening "Starlight Beacon," a major outpost that will bring the laws, order, and light of The Republic to the wild Outer Rim region. Due to the disaster in Hyperspace, the Jedi are forced to spread their ranks across the region to save the day; while others are suddenly thrown off their intended course and into unexpected adventures in the unknown regions of space. The events of Light of the Jedi, Into The Dark, Star Wars: The High Republic comics, and the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic, all revolve around the various Jedi on Starlight Beacon (Avar Kriss), near it (Keeve Trennis, Master Sskeer), or traveling there (Reath Silas, Lula Talisola) when the disaster occurs

Starlight Beacon (Photo: Lucasfilm) As stated, the reason so many Jedi are traveling to the Outer Rim or are already in the region is that the Jedi Order and Republic are opening Starlight Beacon, a sophisticated new space station the Outer Rim (or "The Frontier" as it's called). Starlight has a beacon signal that helped ships navigate through the "dark zones' of the Outer Rim. Star Wars: The High Republic - Into the Dark includes a subplot that reveals how a pivotal Jedi rescue mission years in the past planted the seeds for Starlight's creation. The worlds of Eiram and E'ronoh were always in conflict, but when their respective monarchs were kidnapped, a small team of some unorthodox Jedi (including High Republic protagonists Cohmac Vitus and Orla Jareni) staged the rescue. One monarch died saving the other, and that sacrifice brought new peace between Eiram and E'ronoh. The region between the two worlds is where Starlight Beacon is established.

The Death of Jora Malli (Photo: Marvel Comics) Jedi Master Jora Malli was a Togruta Jedi who was tapped to be the Marshal of Starlight Beacon. (Spoilers) Master Malli tragically loses her life during the Hyperspace Disaster, as the Jedi battled the space pirates known as the Nihil at the Battle of Kur. The Death of Jora Malli has a major rippling effect on the events of The High Republic. It fundamentally affects and/or changes Malli's padawans Reath Silas and Dez Rydan, when they sense her death during a harrowing mission in Star Wars: The High Republic - Into the Dark. Without Jora, Reath and Dez's respective paths take serious turns into uncertain futures within the Jedi Order and also creates a dark and dangerous rift inside of Jora's best friend, Master Sskeer, who nearly died along with her and has been shattered as a result.

The New Marshal (Photo: Lucasfilm) After Jora Malli dies, the Jedi need to promote one of their own to replace her as Marshal of Starlight Beacon. In the end, the job goes to Master Avar Kriss. Avar is the central figure in the Light of the Jedi novel and has the unique ability to interpret the Force as a musical symphony of life. That musical view of the Force allows Avar to act as a "conductor" who is able to coordinate large groups of Jedi in the rescue effort during the Great Disaster, and the subsequent investigation into and battle against the Nihil pirates. That bravery and leadership skill got Kriss promoted to Marshal of Starlight Beacon. As one of her first acts as Marshal, Avar Kriss knighted Keeve Trennis after her final trials as a padawan. At this time, Avar Kriss has gone to Sedri Minor to aid Keeve in battle against the dark side plant-monster race known as the Drengir.

The War Tribe (Photo: Lucasfilm) New High Republic space pirates The Nihil have quickly proven to be as complex as the Jedi Order during their initial introduction during The High Republic. The Nihil are marauders in the Outer Rim who divide their syndicate into three "Tempests" which are led by "Tempest Runners" that command smaller regiments known as Storms, Clouds, and Strikes. The Nihil attack and raid whatever ships or worlds they come across, with an entire payment structure for their plundered goods. Light of the Jedi revealed that the Nihil have a piece of tech called a Path engine, which allows them to travel incredibly fast through hyperspace pathways other ships cannot access. This essentially allows Nihil ships to vanish and reappear at will, even in small spaces of battle. The Nihil also build giant warships from remnants of conquered ships, and use chemical weapons like gas and poison to destroy their enemies. Nihil operatives have shown up all over The HIgh Republic: A new leader has emerged in the group (Marchion Ro, the "Eye of the Nihil"), and Into the Dark introduced Nihil that managed to connect with padwan Reath Silas on a romantic level, suggesting the group is not all cut-and-dry bad.

Dark Side Rising (Photo: Lucasfilm ) The other villains that The High Republic is introducing are Drengir. A species of sentient and amorphous plant creatures, the Drengir hunger for fresh meat and view other sentient lifeforms as their buffet. The Drengir are ferocious and nearly indestructible, able to survive being cut in half by a lightsaber by forming two independent new bodies from the severed halves. Right now there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding the Drengir, and why they seem to know the Jedi well, after having been left in dormant stasis due to a Force seal the Jedi placed on a remote Outer Rim space station the Drengir invaded (see: Into The Dark). What we do know is that the Drengir have a hive mind they share, one connected to the power of the dark side. That dark side influence has proven to be the biggest threat to the Jedi, as the Drengir have mind-controlled experienced Jedi Masters (Sskeer) and even severed one hotshot Jedi Knight's connection to the Force entirely (Dez Rydan). In fact, their dark influence is currently acting like a plague, spreading from Jedi to Jedi. Into The Dark revealed two populations of Drengir on the remote space station, and a strange remote planet connected to the station's relay; Star Wars: The High Republic comic has revealed a nest of Drengir operating on Sedri Minor, as well. So far, it seems the evil plant creatures are gearing up for some kind of larger war to come. prevnext