Star Wars: The High Republic Full Updated Timeline

Star Wars: The High Republic is entering Phase III – and that means that the franchise timeline needs an update. The High Republic started 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, before expanding out beyond that point to include events as far back as 300 years. So, as Phase III of the High Republic begins, and projects like The Acolyte TV series are in production, getting clarification on The High Republic's official chronology is certainly helpful. To that end, Star Wars has put together a handy readers guide for newcomers, giving them a roadmap to how they can get into Star Wars: The High Republic before the saga continues into its next phase: Star Wars: The High Republic Phases I – III (Photo: Lucasfilm)

NOTE: The list below is ordered by the chronology of the stories – NOT the order of each phase's release. Quest of the Jedi (Phase II)



Light of the Jedi (Phase I)

Trials of the Jedi (Phase III)

Quest for the Hidden City (Phase II Start) Quest for the Hidden City by George Mann "Daring pilots chart new routes through hyperspace, while Pathfinder teams make contact with frontier worlds to invite them to join the Republic. When a Pathfinder team's communications droid is found drifting in space, damaged and bearing a cryptic message, Jedi Knight Silandra Sho and her Padawan, Rooper Nitani, are sent to find the missing team members. Their investigation leads them to the planet Gloam, a ravaged world said to be haunted by mythical monsters. Can the Jedi find the missing Pathfinders and unravel the mystery of the monsters? The answers lie in a hidden city beneath the planet's surface. . . ."

Convergence by Zoraida Córdova "The next adventure in the High Republic begins expanding the new era of Star Wars, with a story set generations before Light of the Jedi. It is an age of exploration. Jedi travel the galaxy, expanding their understanding of the Force and all the worlds and beings connected by it. Meanwhile, the Republic, led by its two chancellors, works to unite worlds in an ever-growing community among near and distant stars. On the close-orbiting planets of Eiram and E'ronoh, the growing pains of a galaxy with limited resources but unlimited ambition are felt keenly. The two worlds' hatred for each other has fueled half a decade of escalating conflict and now threatens to consume surrounding systems. The last hope for peace emerges when heirs from the planets' royal families plan to marry. Before lasting peace can be established, an assassination attempt targeting the couple tilts Eiram and E'ronoh back into all-out war. To save both worlds, Jedi Knight Gella Nattai volunteers to uncover the culprit, while Chancellor Kyong appoints her own son, Axel Greylark, to represent the Republic's interests in the investigation. But Axel's deep distrust of the Jedi sparks against Gella's faith in the Force. She's never met such a puffed-up, privileged party boy, and he's never met a more self-serious, relentless do-gooder. The harder they work to untangle the shadowy web of the investigation, the more complicated the conspiracy appears to be. With accusations flying and potential enemies in every shadow, the pair will have to work together to have any hope of bringing the truth to light and saving both worlds."

Path of Deceit by Justina Ireland and Tessa Gratton "Set in the world of the High Republic, 150 years before the storytelling of Phase I, an era of change brings new hopes and possibilities . . . but also new dangers. The Outer Rim planet Dalna has become the focus of a Jedi investigation into a stolen Force artifact, and Zallah Macri and her Padawan, Kevmo Zink, arrive on the pastoral world to follow up on a possible connection to a Dalnan missionary group called the Path of the Open Hand. Members of the Path believe that the Force must be free and should not be used by anyone, not even the Jedi. One such believer is Marda Ro, a young woman who dreams of leaving Dalna to spread word of the Path throughout the galaxy. When Marda and Kevmo meet, their connection is instantaneous and electric—until Marda discovers Kevmo is a Jedi. But Kevmo is so kind and eager to learn more about the Path, that she hopes she can convince him of the rightness of her beliefs. What Marda doesn't realize is that the leader of the Path, a charismatic woman known only as the Mother, has an agenda of her own, and it is one that can never coexist peacefully with the Jedi. In order to follow her faith, Marda may have to choose to become her new friend's worst enemy. . . ."

In order to follow her faith, Marda may have to choose to become her new friend's worst enemy. . . ."

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (II) Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older (writer) and Toni Bruno (artist) "For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she's ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she's taken for granted in her life. Trapped aboard the ship of infamous space pirate Maz Kanata, will Sav ever be able to rejoin the Jedi? And if she spends much long with Maz and her crew, will she even want to?"

Star Wars: The High Republic (II) Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist) "A new chapter begins for Star Wars: The High Republic! One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy, a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city and dark days are to come. Jedi Vildar Mac, a Jedi safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble... But a nightmare awaits...a nameless terror that will become the stuff of legend..."

Tales of Enlightenment by George Mann "A collection of tales set centuries before the birth of Anakin Skywalker featuring Jedi Knights during the era of the glorious High Republic. In addition to six original stories, this collection also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with authors as well as a guide to Phase II of The High Republic publishing initiative."

Star Wars: The High Republic - The Blade Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade by Charles Soule (writer) and Marco Castiello (artist) "Hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, witness the rise of a legend – the mighty Jedi PORTER ENGLE, perhaps the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the High Republic. With his fellow Jedi Knight Barash, he travels the galaxy, serving as a guardian of peace and justice. But even Porter Engle has enemies he cannot defeat."

The Battle of Jedha by George Mann "After the events of The High Republic: Convergence, the Jedi travel to Jedha in this full script for the Star Wars audio original The Battle of Jedha. Jedha. The worn streets of this ancient world serve as a confluence for the galaxy. Visited by all, yet owned by none. Here, the Jedi are but one creed among many worshipping and studying the Force. From the Guardians of the Whills to the Path of the Open Hand, countless beings come to learn, and to share, in peace. As all of Jedha prepares for its Festival of Balance, the galaxy still reels from the violence on Eiram and E'ronoh. But after foiling a plot to escalate the war between the two planets, the Jedi believe that a lasting peace may be within reach. Master Creighton Sun and Jedi Knight Aida Forte arrive on Jedha with delegations from both planets to formally end the "Forever War." The Jedi hope that the harmony of Jedha's many factions, along with the signing of a peace treaty, will create a symbol to the rest of the galaxy of what can be accomplished through unity. But not all are happy with the Jedi's involvement or ready to concern themselves with peace. Rumors begin to swirl that the Jedi bring war in their wake. The distrust and anger that for so long fueled the Forever War now threaten to corrupt the communities of Jedha. When violence breaks out on the sacred moon, the war that was meant to end on Jedha may soon engulf the entire world."

Quest of the Jedi by Claudia Gray (writer) and Fico Ossio (artist) "On the ancient world of Angcord, the Force works in unforeseen ways. When legendary Jedi Knight Barnabus Vim and his intrepid Padawan Bly arrive on this mysterious world, seeking an ancient artifact of the Force, they quickly find more than they were bargaining for. But just what is the mysterious Echo Stone, and what does its existence mean for the continued survival of all those who call Angcord home?"

Quest for Planet X by Tessa Gratton "Head to the farthest reaches of the galaxy's Outer Rim in this lightspeed paced and action-packed middle grade adventure set in the world of the High Republic, 150 years before the storytelling of Phase I (Light of the Jedi). It's a world of enterprising hyperspace prospectors, brave Jedi Padawans, and meddling comms saboteurs intent on disrupting the Republic's mission to connect the galaxy with communication buoys. Discover how even the galaxy's youngest Pilots and Padawans will play a very big role in the fate of the Republic on the frontier."

The Nameless Terror by George Mann (writer) and Eduardo Mello and Ornella Savarese (artists) "Even in the shining light of the High Republic, there are shadows lurking in the galaxy. A Jedi mission to the planet Dalna suddenly comes under attack by unknown assailants. As the knights retreat to an ancient structure, it quickly becomes clear that they are far from safe. Something evil stalks the ruins, a ruthless predator, an unknown terror, a Nameless Fear!"

Path of Vengeance by Cavan Scott "This enthralling follow up to Path of Deceit finds cousins Marda and Yana Ro bound by blood but driven apart by faith. Marda and Yana belong to the Path of the Open Hand, a group led by a charismatic woman called the Mother, which believes the Force must not be used by anyone. While Marda joins a perilous expedition to Planet X in search of more mysterious creatures to use against the Jedi, Yana finds herself forming an unexpected alliance with the father of her dead lover in attempt to wrest the Path from the Mother's control. These two young women will face a crossroads, forced to choose not only their own fates, but that of the galaxy itself."

Cataclysm by Lydia King "After the thrilling events of The High Republic: Convergence, the Jedi race to confront the Path of the Open Hand and end the Forever War. After five years of conflict, the planets Eiram and E'ronoh are on the cusp of real peace. But when news breaks of a disaster at the treaty signing on Jedha, violence reignites on the beleaguered worlds. Together, the royal heirs of both planets-Phan-tu Zenn and Xiri A'lbaran-working alongside the Jedi, have uncovered evidence that the conflict is being orchestrated by outside forces, and all signs point to the mysterious Path of the Open Hand, whom the Jedi also suspect of causing the disaster on Jedha. With time – and answers – in short supply, the Jedi must divide their focus between helping quell the renewed violence on Eiram and E'ronoh and investigating the Path. Among them is Gella Nattai, who turns to the one person she believes can unravel the mystery but the last person she wants to trust: Axel Greylark. The chancellor's son, imprisoned for his crimes, has always sought to unburden himself of the weight of his family name. Will he reconcile with the Jedi and aid in their quest for justice and peace, or embrace the Path's promise of true freedom? As all roads lead to Dalna, Gella and her allies prepare to take on a foe unlike any they've ever faced. And it will take all of their trust in the Force, and in one another, to survive."

The Edge of Balance: Precedent by Daniel Jośe Older (writer) and Tomio Ogata (illustrator) "One hundred and fifty years before Starlight Beacon shone its light into the Outer Rim, the galaxy was filled with new threats and nameless unknowns. The distant planet Banchii is still unexplored when the young Wookiee Jedi Arkoff journeys to Dalna to aid his fellow Jedi in the fight against the secretive faction the Path of the Open Hand. Along with his former Master Ravna and her droid ZZ, Arkoff joins the fight at the Battle of Dalna, and during the struggle a terrifying threat emerges. Arkoff's longtime friend, Jedi Knight Azlin Rell, falls victim to an unseen force whose effect on the Jedi is unlike anything previously encountered. Will Arkoff's past come back to haunt him, or will it be the key to tilting the balance in their fight against the Nihil over a century later?"

Starlight Stories by Various Authors "EXPERIENCE THE GALAXY CENTURIES BEFORE THE STRUGGLE OF THE REBEL ALLIANCE AGAINST THE GALACTIC EMPIRE-AT THE HEIGHT OF THE JEDI ORDER! A compendium of tales from the High Republic era, told from aboard the incredible satellite station, the Starlight Beacon, collected for the first time from the pages of Star Wars Insider. All stories are written by The New York Times' best-selling authors Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and Justina Ireland. Also includes in-depth interviews with the story architects behind the best-selling publishing and multimedia initiative." Stories included: "Go Together" by Charles Soule "First Duty" by Cavan Scott "Hidden Danger" by Justina Ireland "Past Mistakes" by Cavan Scott "Shadows Remain" by Justina Ireland

"First Duty" by Cavan Scott

"Hidden Danger" by Justina Ireland

"Past Mistakes" by Cavan Scott

"Shadows Remain" by Justina Ireland

Light of the Jedi (Phase I Start) Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule This book is the beginning of the main adult story thread of The High Republic. It follows the Jedi Order and Republic's milestone expansion into the Outer Rim territories via the new Starlight Beacon space station. The Jedi and Republic are both caught unaware when a clan of space pirates known as the Nihil use secret technology to stage a raid that causes calamity for an entire sector of the galaxy and becomes infamously known as "The Great Hyperspace Disaster." The book introduces many of the main characters of The High Republic series.

The Great Jedi Rescue​ by Cavan Scott This YA story follows one side of the Padawan characters at the center of The High Republic series (Bell Zettifar, young Wookie Burrayaga) and takes place during Light of the Jedi.

Into the Dark by Claudia Gray This YA story also takes place during Light of the Jedi, but follows a unique set of Jedi and Padawan characters (Cohmac Vitus, Reath Silus, Orla Jareni), plus some loveable rascally smugglers (Leox Gryasi, Affie Hollow, Geode), who take refuge on a remote abandoned space station, only to end up awakening an evil race of dark side planet creatures known as the Drengir.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures​ by Daniel Jose Older and Harvey Tolibao This YA comic series from IDW follows some final Padawan characters in Yoda's class of students, including Lula Talisola and Force-user Zeen Mrala, as they fight the Nihil following the Great Hyperspace Disaster.

A Test of Courage​ by Justina Ireland "Vernestra Rwoh is a new Jedi Knight at age 16, but her first real assignment feels an awful lot like babysitting. She's been charged with supervising

Star Wars: The High Republic​ Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito This Marvel Comics series follows Keeve Treenis, a padawan who is newly promoted to being a Jedi Knight, at one of the most trying times for the Jedi Order. The High Republic weaves into the various storylines introduced in the High Republic novels, helping to advance some of the main lore of the series in a monthly comic format. prevnext

The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (Photo: Lucasfilm) The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak by Cavan Scott and Rachel Stott This limited comic series introduced former Jedi padawan Ty Yorrick, who became a mercenary specializing in hunting down dangerous animals and "monsters." The series introduces Yorrick before the character gets an expanded role later in the series. prevnext

The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1​ (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1 by Shima Shinya and Justina Ireland and Mizuki Sakakibara This series offers an anime/manga-inspired look at The High Republic franchise. "In the aftermath of the Hyperspace Disaster, young Jedi Knight, Lily Tora-Asi is assigned to help displaced civilians relocate to Banchii, a newly inhabited planet in the Inugg system far in the outer rim. Banchii is the site of a new Jedi temple led by Master Arkoff, Lily's Wookiee mentor, who imagines the temple as a place of peace for new inhabitants and for those who are traveling beyond. While balancing the arrival of incoming settlers with the strange mysteries of this remote outpost, Lily wonders if she's doing enough to bring peace to the galaxy. But when hidden dangers begin to emerge, the young Jedi will face her greatest challenge yet . . ." prevnext

The Rising Storm​ The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott This pivotal chapter of The High Republic sees The Nihil launch a brutal surprise attack against The Republic and The Jedi. At the same time, Nihil Leader Marchion Ro uncovers a new weapon – a fearsome "Jedi-killer" that could turn the tide of the conflict. prevnext

Showdown at the Fair (Photo: Lucasfilm) Showdown at the Fair by George Mann This story that serves as an interquel to The Rising Storm highlights The High Republic's Wookie Padawan Burryaga. "This exciting full-color storybook brings to life an epic clash between the Jedi Knights and their mysterious enemies, the Nihil. Burryaga the Wookiee Padawan and his fellow Jedi must save the day!" prevnext

Race to Crashpoint Tower (Photo: Lucasfilm) Race to Crashpoint Tower by Daniel José Older Another interquel to The Rising Storm that introduces some final Padawan characters. "The Republic Fair is coming! Visitors from all over the galaxy are traveling to the planet Valo for a massive, awe-inspiring festival celebrating the Republic. While his fellow Valons prepare for the fair, Jedi Padawan Ram Jomaram is hiding out in his favorite place: a dingy garage filled with mechanical parts and tools. But when a security alarm goes off on the nearby hilltop nicknamed Crashpoint Peak, he ventures out with his trusty droid V-18 to investigate. There he discovers that someone has knocked out Valo's communications tower―a frightening sign that Valo, and the Republic Fair, are in danger. Sure enough, as Ram races to warn the Jedi, the dreaded Nihil unleash a surprise attack! It's up to Ram to face down the enemy at Crashpoint Tower and send a call for help to the Republic. Luckily, he's about to get some assistance from unexpected new friends..." prevnext

Trail of Shadows (Photo: Lucasfilm) Trail of Shadows by Daniel José Older and David Wachter This limited series comic sends a Jedi and a private detective into a galactic noir-style investigation of the Nihil's new Jedi-killer weapon. Bridges the events of The Rising Storm and Fallen Star novels of the main storyline. prevnext

Out of the Shadows (Photo: Lucasfilm) Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland "Sylvestri Yarrow is on a streak of bad luck with no end in sight. She's been doing her best to keep the family cargo business going after her mom's death, but between mounting debt and increasing attacks by the Nihil on unsuspecting ships, Syl is in danger of losing all she has left of her mother. She heads to the galactic capital of Coruscant for help but gets sidetracked when she's drawn into a squabble between two of the Republic's most powerful families over a patch of space on the frontier. Tangled up in familial politics is the last place Syl wants to be, but the promise of a big payoff is enough to keep her interested.... Meanwhile, Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh has been summoned to Coruscant, but with no idea of why or by whom. She and her Padawan, Imri Cantaros, arrive at the capital along with Jedi Master Cohmac Vitus and his Padawan, Reath Silas – and are asked to assist with the property dispute on the frontier. But why? What is so important about an empty patch of space? The answer will lead Vernestra to a new understanding of her abilities and take Syl back to the past...and to truths that will finally come out of the shadows." prevnext

The Tempest Runner (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Tempest Runner by Cavan Scott This High Republic audiobook tells a side-story of Nihil captain (or "Tempest Runner") Lourna Dee, a breakout fan favorite. After The Rising Storm, Lourna is captured by the Jedi – but they don't know exactly who it is they have in their midst. prevnext

Mission to Disaster (Photo: Lucasfilm) Mission to Disaster by Justina Ireland "Centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in the era of the glorious High Republic, the Jedi are the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy! Jedi Knight prodigy Vernestra Rwoh and her Padawan Imri Cantaros find themselves – and their friends – in over their heads when they come face to face with the nefarious Nihil!" prevnext

Fallen Star Fallen Star by Claudia Gray Things hit the fan as Marchion Ro's long-gestating plans are sprung on the Jedi and Republic, leaving Starlight Beacon, everyone aboard it, and millions on the planet below in dire peril. prevnext

Midnight Horizon (Photo: Lucasfilm Books) Midnight Horizon by Daniel José Older An interquel to Fallen Star and a convergence of the various padawan comics and books. Midnight Horizon follows the branch of Nihil plot that is targeting the Corellian shipyards, leaving the few Jedi and Padawans in the region to investigate and mount a possible defense. prevnext

The Edge of Balance, Vol. 2 (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Edge of Balance, Vol. 2 by Shima Shinya and Daniel Older "When Padawan Keerin Fionn and Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi learn that the recent Drengir battle was not an isolated incident, but part of a coordinated attack orchestrated by the Nihil, they are determined to protect their new home. While Master Arkoff is away assisting Master Stellan Gios's investigation, Lily is left in charge of rebuilding Banchii and restoring hope to the community. Lily vows the temple will not be put in danger again, but when a disruptive visitor arrives, Lily must protect Banchii, Keerin, and the Younglings from the growing Nihil threat – a threat that is closer than they think!" prevnext

Eye of the Storm (Photo: Lucasfilm) Eye of the Storm by Charles Soule and Guillermo Sanna This two-issue comic series examines the origin story of Marchion Ro, the leader of the Nihil, and the strange race of beings he comes from. prevnext

Escape From Valo (Photo: Lucasfilm) Escape From Valo by Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong (Release Date: January 30, 2024) "Journey to the embattled Occlusion Zone in this action-packed adventure set hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga! It's a dark and dangerous time for the galaxy in which communication has been rendered nearly impossible in Nihil-controlled space as the nefarious pirates continue to threaten the Republic's very existence. Join Jedi Padawan Ram Jomaram—and some Jedi younglings—as they plot their escape from enemy territory." prevnext

The Eye of Darkness (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Eye of Darkness by George Mann "One year after the tragic events of The Fallen Star, the Jedi fight to break the Nihil's control over the galaxy.



The galaxy is divided. Following the shocking destruction of Starlight Beacon, the Nihil have established an impenetrable barrier called the Stormwall around part of the Outer Rim, where Marchion Ro rules and his followers wreak havoc at his every whim. Jedi trapped behind enemy lines, including Avar Kriss, must fight to help the worlds being pillaged by the Nihil while staying one step ahead of the marauders and their Nameless terrors.



Outside the Nihil's so-called Occlusion Zone, Elzar Mann, Bell Zettifar, and the other Jedi work alongside the Republic to reach the worlds that have been cut off from the rest of the galaxy. But every attempt to breach the Stormwall has failed, and even communication across the barrier is impossible. The failures and losses weigh heavily upon both Elzar and Bell as they search desperately for a solution.



But even if the Republic and Jedi forces manage to breach the Stormwall, how can the Jedi fight back against the Nameless creatures that prey on the Jedi's connection to the Force? And what other horrors does Marchion Ro have in store? As desperation for both the Jedi and the Republic grows, any hope of reuniting the galaxy could be all but extinguished. . . ." prevnext

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III (Photo: Lucasfilm) Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older (Author), Harvey Tolibao (Cover Art, Artist), Michael Atiyeh (Colorist) "Out here at the edge of the war . . . death surrounds us." It has been one year since the fall of Starlight. Padawan Lula Talisola and many others are missing and presumed dead. At the Almohaj Cantina, a Republican Outpost on the planet of Eriadu, Zeen mourns . . . and waits. When an intriguing transmission is received from Tartak Vil, a warlord on the remote moon of Bracront, Zeen, Qort, and a void-contemplating droid named 5A-G3 must venture once more into hyperspace to repair their fractured team and, perhaps, the galaxy. prevnext

Star Wars: The HIgh Republic (Photo: Lucasfilm) Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase III) by Cavan Scott (Author), Phil Noto (Cover Art), Ario Anindito (Artist) "STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC RETURNS FOR ITS EXPLOSIVE PHASE III! A year after the destruction of STARLIGHT BEACON, MARCHION RO and THE NIHIL stand victorious! The galaxy is in turmoil: The once mighty JEDI are outclassed, the REPUBLIC is on its knees. On the edges of the galactic frontier, JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS leads a desperate assault against an invading force! The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope. THE FORCE is with her...right? Not so fast!" prevnext