Star Wars: Battlefront's Janina Gavankar to Voice Surprising Character in Tales of the Jedi

Janina Gavankar isn't done with the Star Wars franchise just quite yet. Saturday, it was revealed the actor is returning to voice a character in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, one separate from the character she previously played in EA's Star Wars Battlefront II. While she played TIE pilot Iden Versio in the video game, she's playing a much different character this time around: the mother of Jedi favorite Ahsoka Tano.

The actor was on-hand at Star Wars Celebration Saturday to reveal the news alongside Lucasfilm filmmaker Dave Filoni. Gavankar followed the announcement up with a post on Instagram of the duo on the red carpet at Celebration. "What. A. Day," Gavankar wrote. "I was so proud to sit by [Dave Filoni] as he showed the Galaxy another piece of his heart, and finalyl share why Ahsoka now lives in mine."

As Filoni explained and revealed, Tales of the Jedi will be a series of animated shorts set all across the Star Wars timeline. Ahsoka's in at least three episodes, including an origin episode that will feature Gavankar.

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Filoni said at the panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show." The series will be a variety of shorts with three of them specifically focusing on Ahsoka, including the origin and another episode that will reunite the Jedi with her former mentor, Anakin Skywalker.

Filoni also revealed Liam Neeson will be back to voice one version of Qui-Gon Jinn, while his son will voice a younger version of the character. Jedi Master Dooku and and Mace Windu are also expected to appear in the series of shorts.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is set to hit Disney+ later this year. Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ in 2023.

