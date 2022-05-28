Star Wars: Mace Windu to Appear in Tales From the Jedi Series

✖

It's been a big weekend for Star Wars fans, and it's really only getting started. Star Wars Celebration kicked off with a massive panel from Lucasfilm, teasing some of the most immediate projects in the studio's pipeline, including Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney+ series that will officially welcome Jude Law to the franchise. Fast forward to Saturday and Dave Filoni officially unveiled Tales of the Jedi, an anthology series that will air later this year as a group of animated shorts set across many times in the Star Wars timeline. That series will feature the return of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn and, as it turns out, it looks like Mace Windu is on the way back as well.

In new images that are making the rounds online, a character bearing Windu's likeness can be seen in pictures alongside his iconic purple lightsaber. Neither Windu nor Samuel L. Jackson's return were confirmed as a part of the panel. While Jackson voiced the character in The Clone Wars animated film, he was replaced for the Jedi's extended role on the series baring the same name; there, he was voiced by TC Carson.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi concept art. Is that Mace Windu back there?!#SWCA pic.twitter.com/XRzHV9haTu — Jason Kauzlarich @ SWCA (@JasonKauz) May 28, 2022

Jackson himself has long campaigned for the return of the Jedi Master, saying as recently as March of this year he thinks it's a possibility the character may return at some point.

"Definitely. There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars... The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, 'You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?' She's like, 'I love you, you're amazing!' So, 'Put me back in there... Put me in, coach, I'm ready!' You know, I'll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up,'" Jackson said on an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast earlier this year.

What do you think about Star Wars' latest animated project? Will you be tuning in? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!