Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lightsaber to Be Sold at Galaxy's Edge After Upset Fan Poll

Star Wars fans will now be able to purchase Cal Kestis’ lightsaber from Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. The parks had been running a poll to decide what new sabers would be added to the collection in those locations. After much turmoil, the chosen weapon from the video game will be around very soon. Legacy lightsabers are nothing new for Galaxy’s Edge as the weapons of Darth Vader, Rey, Luke Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano are all available in the shop. Now, everyone voting didn’t exactly go home happy as there were some popular models left out in the cold. Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, and Lord Corvax were also options this time around. But, there can only be one winner and Kestis prevailed despite being the most recent addition on the list.

Back when The Rise of Skywalker was still in theaters, I broke down some of the sabers from that film making their way to Galaxy’s Edge.

The votes are in! Cal Kestis' lightsaber from #StarWarsJediFallenOrder is coming to Disney Parks: https://t.co/11gXadgwiM pic.twitter.com/ZXe7ho8ZUd — Star Wars (@starwars) October 16, 2020

“Over in Disneyland Parks, visitors are being treated to a look at one of the movie’s biggest surprises. If that weren’t enough, there’s also a fun nod to a saber only seen in The Last Jedi. Over in Dok-ondar’s there is a shop where you can get your hands on some sweet saber replicas for the right price. The models come in all sorts of shapes just like heroes and villains from the series.”

“But, now with the release of The Rise of Skywalker, you can get both Luke’s re-forged saber and Ben Solo’s padawan saber in the store. These are super cool for fans as Solo’s saber was basically unavailable anywhere before. Some of the fanbase probably breathed a sigh of relief after seeing that original saber safe and sound after it was torn asunder in The Last Jedi. A whole new generation will get to have their own set of iconic sabers now that the sequel trilogy has wrapped.”

For more close-up lightsaber information, be sure to catch Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection. Lucasfulm describes that book:

“Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection is a comprehensive visual guide exploring the iconic and legendary lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy, featuring fan-favorite hilts from the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, comics, novels, and video games.”

“Featuring photo-realistic renders of lightsabers from Star Wars animation and comics, including Ezra Bridger’s blaster-saber hybrid, the Grand Inquisitor’s spinning blades, and a new lightsaber from The High Republic, this book is a must-have for Star Wars fans.”

