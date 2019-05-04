Disney Previews Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Custom Lightsaber-Building Experience

Force-sensitive adventurers visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort will have the opportunity to hand craft their own customizable lightsabers.

Among the many themed shops coming to the Star Wars-inspired land is Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers, where guests of all ages can assemble their own one-of-a-kind lightsaber — the legendary tool used by the peacekeeping Jedi Knights for centuries.

As detailed by the OC Register in a step-by-step preview of the “up-charge lightsaber-building experience,” guests will enter into the workshop operated by Savi, whose space junkyard in the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu is disguised as a salvage store to conceal its true purpose from the prowling First Order, who seek to eliminate the Jedi Order.

The merchant has collected a galaxy’s worth of lightsaber pieces in the hopes they would one day pass into the hands of a hero with the ability to assemble the parts into a working lightsaber, complete with metal hilt, light-up blade, and sound effects, including contact noises and the power up and power down noises made famous by the on-screen saga.

(Reinforced plastic blades will be removable from the hilts so the souvenir can be stored while guests ride park attractions, such as the all-new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Also available for purchase are screen accurate waistband clips, allowing extinguished lightsabers to be carried at the hip.)

Small groups are then partnered with the Gatherers in the Chamber of the Guardians, the Gatherers being a secret group “who have dedicated their life to balancing the Force by sharing their knowledge of it,” said Walt Disney Imagineering creative producer Brian Loo. “In this experience, our guests will go on a guided tour with the Gatherers to build their lightsaber on their journey.”

Upon check in, builders will meet Savi before participating in the 20-minute experience, where they can pick from an assembly of diverse pieces and four lightsaber styles:

Peace and Justice

Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy’s former guardians.

Power and Control

Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples.

Elemental Nature

Craft your lightsaber from special components born from the Force—an energy created by all living things, like Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones and even Rancor teeth.

Protection and Defense

Incorporate hilt materials bearing mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect users with the ancient wellspring of the Force.

Four Kyber crystals — the living crystals attuned to the Force used by Jedi and Sith during the extremely personal lightsaber construction process — will be offered: blue and green, the colors associated with Jedi Knights and Masters, purple, as made famous by the legendary Mace Windu, and red, wielded by the Sith and other dark side users.

According to the lore of the land, the pieces are salvaged from fallen Jedi temples and downed starships, and now are available to you to fulfill your tailor-made destiny.

“It’s a very intimate experience,” Beatty added. “You’re in there with only 14 builders and your family.”

When your lightsaber is completed, guests will be met by “some great moments of magic,” Beatty said. “The finale is super, super cool. In the reveal at the end you’ll be visited by an old friend as part of the experience.”

The experience, to be available during Phase One when Galaxy’s Edge first opens at Disneyland Park May 31, is Disney’s answer to the comparable wand-making experience at rival Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

“We’ve tried recently to start to blur the lines a little bit more and more on what we consider an attraction or a merchandise experience,” Beatty said. “That’s an exciting thing that we’re starting to see within the Disney parks. It promotes play. It promotes a sense of agency. We’re going to see more and more of this in the future.”

Disney has not yet made pricing available. Pre-built lightsabers inspired by beloved Star Wars characters will also be available for purchase in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, a storefront filled with jewelry, ancient artifacts, statues, and other priceless treasures.

The Disneyland version of Galaxy’s Edge will be reservation-only until June 24, 2019.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

