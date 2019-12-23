Disney Releases New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lightsabers at Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally in theaters and fans are enjoying the end to the Skywalker Saga. But, over in Disneyland Parks, visitors are being treated to a look at one of the movie’s biggest surprises. If that weren’t enough, there’s also a fun nod to a saber only seen in The Last Jedi. Over in Dok-ondar’s there is a shop where you can get your hands on some sweet saber replicas for the right price. The models come in all sorts of shapes just like heroes and villains from the series. But, now with the release of The Rise of Skywalker, you can get both Luke’s re-forged saber and Ben Solo’s padawan saber in the store. These are super cool for fans as Solo’s saber was basically unavailable anywhere before. Some of the fanbase probably breathed a sigh of relief after seeing that original saber safe and sound after it was torn asunder in The Last Jedi. A whole new generation will get to have their own set of iconic sabers now that the sequel trilogy has wrapped.

Holding over from the past, Darth Vader and the legacy characters loom large in this trilogy. Kylo is confronted by the specter of Palpatine and there is some deeper thematic resonance during that interaction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I got Ben Solo’s lightsaber at Galaxy’s Edge today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HiqzDKAmT2 — aj // (TROS SPOILERS) ben solo 💙 (@kylojimin) December 22, 2019

“We’ve been talking with people before about masks, and that’s such a huge iconography of Star Wars that we took for granted that we had to reimagine. So what is it about someone who hides himself? Or presents the person to the world that underneath is something completely different? And I think for the first … maybe there’s a moment in this one that’s surprising. That’s so vague.”

J.J. Abrams is once again at the helm of the franchise and previously mentioned that the mask’s prominence is explained, in part, by Kylo’s “commitment to the Dark Side.”

Heard folks were looking for photos so here’s Ben Solo’s lightsaber and the reforged Skywalker lightsaber now being sold at Dok-ondar’s in #GalaxysEdge. (I bought the Skywalker one.) pic.twitter.com/t6jObEZZiE — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) December 22, 2019

“As you’ll see, he’s becoming Supreme Leader… his focus has been a little bit more on practical matters. He’s assumed that position within the First Order,” Abrams said to Collider. “It represents his re-committing to the Dark Side, to the Knights of Ren, and then because of a very specific thing that he’s about to go do. As you see in the story, there’s a reason for it. It might not be clear at this moment.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.