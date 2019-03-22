Star Wars: Jon Favreau Reveals Iron Man-Themed Helmet Behind-the-Scenes of ‘The Mandalorian’

The highly-antcpated Disney+ streaming service is coming later this year and one of the first shows that has people excited is Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The new series is being helmed by Jon Favreau and is set to star Pedro Pascal in the titular role. He will joined by actors Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, and Werner Herzog.

Favreau took to Instagram today to post a behind the scenes photo that is packed with content. The post includes a Mandalorian helmet that sports Iron Man’s colors, IG-88 on a screen, and Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, who helmed one of the series’ episodes. Based on the photo, it appears Waititi could be voicing infamous bounty hunter, IG-88.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Mar 21, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

Since there is no caption, nothing is confirmed, but we certainly appreciate the helmet decor. Considering Favreau directed Iron Man, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s no surprise there are hints of easter eggs involving the iconic movie. There’s no telling if the helmet will actually show up onscreen, but that fact that it exists at all is warming the hearts of those who belong to both the Marvel and Star Wars fandoms.

Many people were quick to comment on the post, excited about the helmet.

“Iron Man(dalorian),” @ninjimpo wrote.

“I’m liking the Iron Man nod,” @punishedavenger replied.

“I wanna be in this room!,” @jomaworks added. (Us, too!)

While Waititi’s role as IG-88 has not been officially confirmed, the creative has shared some insight into what it was like directing an episode of the series.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” he shared with press after a TCA event. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

In the new series, after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Boba Fett is by far the most well-known Mandalorian and, while we don’t expect him to show up in the series given his death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Waititi promises the new show will honor the things that people love about the universe’s bounty hunters.

“For most kids growing up with those films, [Boba Fett] was one of the most favorite characters, even though he’s barely in the films,” Waititi said. “Just the idea of bounty hunters, the helmets are so cool. Just getting to see characters like that and getting to shoot with them is pretty cool.”

The Mandalorian is expected to drop on Disney+ sometime in 2019.

