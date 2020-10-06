Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran Addresses Whether She Would Return to Franchise

✖

For as excited as fans were to meet Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we were just as disappointed that actress Kelly Marie Tran's role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was quite minimal, leading viewers to hope the actress could return to the franchise at some point, with Tran herself noting that her initial involvement was so specific and special, it would take another unique alignment for her to return for a new adventure. Unfortunately, one of the drawbacks of her success with the films is that it scored her a number of other projects, so not only would she have to be interested in the new story, but it would have to align with her schedule.

"I don’t know. I honestly don’t know," Tran replied to Collider when asked about a possible return. "It’s so strange. I had so much fun being in that world but I feel like the pieces would have to fall into a perfect little puzzle and everything would have to feel like it’s the right time and the right moment and the right story, like with any other project. But I don’t know."

She added, "I think there are a lot of characters in that universe that we have yet to hear enough about."

The release of The Rise of Skywalker delighted many fans, though there were also contingents who were disappointed about a number of different elements of the film. With the film having to wrap up not only the sequel trilogy, but also serve as the end of the entire Skywalker Saga, it was hard to appease everyone, with Tran noting earlier this year that she understood the challenges faced by the filmmakers.

"Last Jedi was my first movie so I think I'm finally starting to realize that when you're in something of that caliber, there's so many people working to make something out of love and, no matter what you do, there's always going to be people who aren't happy with that. I think that the best lesson I've learned is just to have fun and be present in the moment," Tran told MTV News earlier this year. "So, I'm really grateful that I got to be a part of it."

Stay tuned for details on Tran's possible return to the franchise as Rose Tico.

