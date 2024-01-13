Star Wars: Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone Has Amazing Views on Ewoks

The Golden Globes took place last weekend, and the ceremony saw Lily Gladstone taking home the prize for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. There's a good chance Gladstone could also be taking home the prize at the Academy Awards this year, but the nominees aren't being announced until January 23rd. Gladstone has been busy talking about Killers of the Flower Moon this awards season, but she's also taken the time to shout out her favorite characters from Star Wars: Ewoks.

Gladstone recently shared that the furry creatures from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi were her "childhood inspirations" while taking part in an actress roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter. She also revealed that they helped inspire her to be an actor, explaining, "I wanted to be an Ewok, and that's what started all this madness." During another interview with Rolling Stone, Gladstone talked more about why Ewoks inspired her as a kid.

"I was only into Star Wars because I was into the Ewoks," Gladstone explained. "I didn't know this then, but they're such a beacon of Indigenous resistance. And they rocked it. They brought the Empire down, I'm sorry."

What Is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

You can read a description of Killers of the Flower Moon below:

"The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

Martin Scorsese Defends Killers of the Flower Moon's Runtime:

Recently, Socresese defended the movie's runtime when talking with Hindustan Times.

"In the case of Killers of the Flower Moon, it should be seen on the big screen. Are we intending to make a blockbuster? No, we're making a movie, which should watched on the big screen. Other pictures I made? Maybe not. Sometimes, it's the strength of the picture too, if it plays well on a smaller screen, that's interesting. Killers could play on a small screen, but in order to truly immerse yourself, you should take out the time. People say it's three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can't get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect."

Killers of the Flower Moon is now streaming on Apple TV+.