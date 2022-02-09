Star Wars: Denuo Novo Releasing New Kylo Ren Helmet

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, audiences witnessed the powerful moment in which Kylo Ren rejected his past and smashed his iconic helmet, only for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to see him embrace that history and repair the helmet as he commanded The First Order. In honor of that new and improved piece of equipment, Denuo Novo has unveiled their officially licensed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Helmet Costume Accessory, which you can pick up through their official website. Learn more about the replica costume accessory below before it officially goes on sale tomorrow, February 10th.

The son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Ben Solo was seduced by the dark side of the Force and renamed himself Kylo Ren: leader of the Knights of Ren, champion of the First Order, and apprentice to Supreme Leader Snoke. Driven to destroy the past, Kylo killed his father and his master, supplanting Snoke as Supreme Leader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Helmet Costume Accessory features the following:

Helmet is assembled, weathered, and ready to wear

Painted with great detail to replicate the look of the helmet seen on screen as closely as possible

Outer shell is made of fiberglass and uses textured paint to duplicate the look of the on-screen helmet

Includes hand-brushed red paint in sculpted cracks

Fully Lined interior, complete with removable adjustment pillows

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit

Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size

If you feel compelled to add a Kylo Ren helmet to your collection, you wouldn’t be alone, as Kylo actor Adam Driver previously revealed that he also made sure to take home a helmet or two from his time in the galaxy far, far away.

“I have lots of stuff. I for sure have a helmet — I have two helmets actually, a lightsaber, I have stuff from The Dead Don’t Die. Every movie I try to take [something],” Driver shared with BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb last year. As for why he would keep helmets and what he does with them, Driver joked, “I wear my helmets when I drive, just to confuse people.”

Given the impact that Kylo Ren left on audiences, Star Wars fans are still hoping the character could return in some capacity.

You can head to the Denuo Novo official website tomorrow, February 10th to grab yours.

Will you be adding the helmet to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!