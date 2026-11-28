Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope was able to grab everyone’s attention immediately with its opening scene, as the Tantive IV raced away from the massive Imperial Star Destroyer Devastator. That ship was out first glimpse of the Empire and it was one that we would never forget. The Star Destroyer became one of the symbols of the Empire a massive ship full of guns and fighters, ready to destroy anything in its path. Empire Strikes Back would introduce us to the Super-class Star Destroyer, a 19km long dagger in the heart of freedom. Star Destroyers were the Empire’s favorite weapon, meant to terrify worlds as much as it was to attack them.

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Over the years, we’ve gotten to encounter many Star Destroyers, whether they be on the big screen, small screen, the video game screen, or the printed page. We’ve see the Imperial and the Super everywhere, but there are others that we wish could see more of. They’re some of the best ships in fiction and these five Star Destroyers deserve to seen more, whether they be from canon or Star Wars Legends, each of them cooler than the ones we see all the time.

5) Resurgent-class

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Kylo Ren wasn’t the only thing familiar about the sequels, as they introduced us to a new kind of Star Destroyer. The Resurgent-class is 2900 meters long, twice the size of the Imperial-class, and is more heavily armed by several magnitudes of force. It is armed with 1500 turbolasers and ion cannons, as well as numerous point defense cannons and missile launchers. It was meant to put the rest of the galaxy on notice that the First Order was a force to reckoned with.

So, this list is about Star Destroyers we want to see more and I bet you’re wondering why the Resurgent is here. It was, after all, the main villain ship of three movies. However, how many times did we actually a Resurgent in action? Did we get to see one attack another ship? What about a planet? Did we see one do anything other than be massive and intimidating? You can’t answer yes to any of those questions. It barely did anything. I want to see a Resurgent blasting through everything. The rule of cool is great, but we need to see one of these in action.

4) Gladiator-class

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The Gladiator-class Star Destroyer is one of the smallest Destroyers. The 600 meter long vessel was meant to be an escort for Clone Wars-era Imperators, Victories, and Venators. The ship was designed by Walex Blissex, and was armed with 12 light turbolaser turrets, 10 medium laser cannons, 10 assault missile launchers, and 8 medium tractor beams. It carried two squadrons of fighters, making it a versatile warship that packed a nice punch. Introduced late into the conflict, Gladiators saw very little action until after the Empire took over the Republic. They were repurposed to long-range system patrol craft, while Kuat Drive Yards worked hard to pump out Imperials. They could operate for two years out in space, with the kind of fire power that could pacify entire star systems.

The Gladiator is one of those ships that has rarely been seen anywhere outside of video games and miniature games. It’s one of the coolest looking Star Destroyers designs ever and it would be great to see onscreen at some point. Star Wars is usually all about the massive ships and big battles, so the Gladiator doesn’t get all that much attention. However, put it in the right story – you could have it taken over by a group of Rebels or smugglers or the like – and it would be a great hero ship or a cool one to pit against a small group of heroes.

3) Onager-class

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Star Wars is full of cool ships, but few of them are as awesome as the Onager-class. While it would be easy to assume that this was a Legends design, it actually originated in canon. Well, kind of. It was part of the Star Wars Armada miniatures game (my inner ship geek always wanted me to buy those, but I wasn’t making a lot of money when I saw them). This game came out before the Disney purchase, but the Onager didn’t apear until 2017. It was first identified as the Imperial Siege Breaker and it was armed with a very powerful weapon to do so. It was equipped with two Superlaser Composite Beam Turbolasers, powered by Kyber crystals. These cannons were meant to lay waste to Rebel positions on the ground or in space and was the fearsome main weapon of the Onager.

It was 1288 meters long and besides its siege weapons, it was armed with 6 twin heavy turbolaser batteries, 24 heavy turbolasers batteries, and 20 point defense cannons, as well carrying half a wing of TIEs. It was the kind of ship that once it dropped out of hyperspace, your heart just drops into your shoes. It can lay waste to just about any Rebel fleet out there, one of the most terrifying weapons in the Imperial arsenal.

2) Sovereign–class

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Once upon a time, I went to WaldenBooks and bought a West End Games Star Wars: Dark Empire Sourcebook. It was for the Star Wars TTRPG and I had taken to collecting them, even though I didn’t play the game, so that I could read the lore (there really was only one job for me, wasn’t there?). I learned about the Eclipse-class Super Star Destroyer, which was in the titular comic, and I also learned about the Sovereign, which was also supposedly in the comic. Looking back, I think it was just something the sourcebook writer put in because they wanted to introduce another Super Star Destroyer to the game. Like the Eclipse, it had thousands of turbolasers, ion cannons, missiles, and torpedo tubes, as well as a coaxial superlaser that could crack a planet. However, as far as pictures go, it just had a weird black outline.

It was the only time the ship was mentioned anywhere for years and I know that because I was buying all of that stuff back then (I had a lot of disposable income as a kid). Eventually, though, people like me would get to make video games and they’d introduce the ship into various Star Wars games like Empire at War. Since then, it has reached an almost Legends canon status, but I want to see it make an actual debut somewhere. Maybe use it as the basis for a new Star Destroyer in the next trilogy. I’ve found the ship’s road interesting and I want it to continue.

1) Victory-class

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Canon needs to take more cues from Star Wars Legends and that means bringing in some of the coolest vessels from that setting, including the Victory-class. There were actually two different Vics in Legends. The first one was created during the Clone Wars as the precursor to the Imperial-class by Walex Blissex. The ship was mostly made for planetary assault and was armed with massive batteries of missiles launchers all over the ship, with turbolasers and lasers for defense against other ships. After the Empire took over, they created the Victory-II, which was made more for ship to ship combat, with faster engines and more cannon batteries than missiles.

Vics are one of those Legends ships that mostly lived in sourcebooks and novels throughout the ’90s and ’00s (who remembers Pellaeon’s fleet of 80 red Victories in the terrible Star Wars: Darksaber?). They were based off the original Star Destroyer designs from Ralph McQuarrie and were part of the “slap a name on every concept sketch” period of the Expanded Universe. Eventually, it would find its way into video games and miniature games in the Disney years, so it is technically canon. I think it’s long past time we got to see one somewhere in live-action. I’ve been waiting over 30 years. I’d like to see it somewhere before I die.

What’s your favorite Star Destroyer? Or do you like Rebel ships better? Sound off in the comment section below.