Star Wars' Billy Dee Williams Says There's Only One Lando Calrissian

With Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich took over the role of the iconic smuggler Han Solo from Harrison Ford, but this wasn't the only fan-favorite figure to be brought to life by a new performer, as it saw Donald Glover taking over Lando Calrissian from Billy Dee Williams. Williams recently reflected on the character and, while noting that Glover is tasked with bringing Lando to life for a new generation, he believes "there's only Lando Calrissian," as he's the person responsible for establishing everything about him. Glover is expected to reprise the role for an upcoming Star Wars: Lando movie.

"He's part of a whole new generation. He'll create whatever he needs to create, to bring appeal to the character. He's a very talented young lad and very imaginative. I mean, it's not for me to say what he should do with the character at this stage. I took care of the 20th century, now he's got to take care of the 21st," William shared with Radio Times. "I had a nice little lunch with him. He's a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don't see him... I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there's only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character."

As far as the advice Williams offered Glover on how to tackle the role, he recalled, "I told him to be charming -- two words! That's all I needed to tell him. That's all I could think of."

While Solo was met with mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike, one of the more consistent points of praise was Glover's performance as Lando. Despite that film not getting any sequels, it was announced by Lucasfilm in 2020 that the miniseries Star Wars: Lando was on the way, leading many to assume Glover would return. In 2023, reports emerged that the project had pivoted into being a movie as opposed to a TV series and that Donald and his brother Stephen Glover would be developing the project together.

Solo wasn't the only big-screen outing for Lando in recent years, as Williams reprised the role in 2019 for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As far as whether he would ever return to the galaxy far, far away, Williams joked, "Pay me a lot of money and I'll sell my soul."

Star Wars: Lando doesn't currently have a release date.

