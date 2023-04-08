Star Wars Legend Billy Dee Williams Comments on Lizzo and Jack Black Casting In The Mandalorian

Star Wars veteran Billy Dee Williams voiced his support for Lizzo and Jack Black's cameos in Star Wars: The Mandalorian this week. Seeing the Grammy-winner proved to be a shock for some viewers as they bemoaned the inclusion of celebrities cameos. But, as Williams said to TMZ, that's the business of Hollywood really. A long time ago, they brought in the Lando Calrissian actor because of his cultural cache. Now, he's one of the most beloved elements from the original movies. It never could have happened with some of the complaining going on in various social media corners right now. There's also something that The Mandalorian and other media properties seem to be adjusting to: changing interests among younger viewership. So, the choice is simple, adapt or get left behind for lack of effort.

"It's a good idea. There's no doubt about it," Williams said. "I mean, the whole idea is to try to bring it to the younger people today. So, you have to utilize the people who are popular today. It's a business. We obviously can't forget about that part of it. You're always trying to build an audience. So, building an audience means that you have to incorporate or bring in the sensibilities of a younger group of people. So, you have to use these wonderful, talented people who are popular today to attract new audiences."

How Will The Mandalorian Wrap Up Season 3?

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is going on right now and we had the chance to ask Jon Favreau about the conclusion to this season. He told Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis that there will be some ends tied up despite the feeling that all the parts didn't quite fit as well in Season 3. In fact, the last episode with Lizzo and Jack Black actually ends with one of the most significant developments for the main characters of this show in the entire run. Here's what Favreau had to say about the end of Season 3.

"Well, you know, if I talk too much about what happens, it will really take away from the viewing experience. So it's not too much longer to wait where, you know, there's a lot of characters and storylines that we've threaded through these multiple seasons," Favreau told us. "Some characters return, some characters are resolved ... everybody has been coming in at different angles and they're it's all kind of culminating as they, you know, have set out to return to Mandalore ... So we've been building this for quite some time and I'll tell you I'm really happy with how it came out, and the fun part now is seeing how everybody goes on the ride with us."

