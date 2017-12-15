Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran to Judge Holiday LEGO Contest

With the holiday season officially upon us, to celebrate the season and the debut of The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, the Star Wars: Force For Change initiative, Disney, Lucasfilm, and the LEGO Group are teaming up to launch an all-new contest that will put LEGO and Star Wars fans' passion and creativity to the test. Fans who share their creative blends of Star Wars and the holidays on social media will have the chance to win a number of exciting prizes, including some of LEGO's most sought-after Star Wars sets. Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran will serve as one of the contest's judges.

Per press release, "This holiday season, as part of the Star Wars: Force For Change initiative, Disney, Lucasfilm, and the LEGO Group are teaming up with the global robotics community FIRST to bring fans an exciting challenge. Through FIRST LEGO League, students around the world are introduced to the basics of robotics and engineering, using LEGO bricks to build unique solutions that teach coding, creativity, and teamwork. Now, Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST are challenging you to reimagine LEGO bricks into Star Wars holiday-inspired builds.

"In celebration of the release of The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+, we want to see how you, fans ages 13 and up, can use your LEGO bricks to create Star Wars holiday-inspired builds. Share a photo of your LEGO Star Wars holiday designs on Instagram or Twitter with #LEGOStarWarsHolidayContest and one grand prize winner will be selected to receive the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon (#75192) set and a FIRST LEGO League team or classroom registration. Four runners-up will be selected to receive LEGO Star Wars The Child (#75318), LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter (#75273), LEGO Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter (#75272), LEGO Star Wars AT-AT (#75288), and LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (#75292).

"A panel of judges for the contest will include Star Wars Actress Kelly Marie Tran, LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, and FIRST LEGO League alumni Sanjay and Arvind Seshan. Virtual LEGO Star Wars holiday designs can also be submitted for entry using LEGO Digital Designer or LEGO BrickLink Studio. The contest launches December 9th at 7 a.m. PT, and contestants must share their holiday-inspired LEGO Star Wars builds on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #LEGOStarWarsHolidayContest by December 23rd at 11:59 pm PT. Contest announcement video can be found here. See Official Rules: U.S. & Canada visit https://strw.rs/6008HzUvK; Great Britain visit https://strw.rs/6005HM4W1. Eligible countries include the United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), and Great Britain. Contestants must be at least thirteen (13) years of age at time of entry."

Tran can currently be heard voicing Rose in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is now streaming on Disney+.

