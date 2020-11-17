Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Didn't Voice Luke Skywalker In LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

✖

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special released in November to commemorate Life Day. The special's story involved Rey Skywalker traveling through Star Wars history, observing and learning from the past Jedi masters. That includes seeing scenes involving her master, Luke Skywalker when he was still learning how to use the Force. Mark Hamill played Luke in the Star Wars movies and is an accomplished voice actor, known for his iconic performances as the Joker, Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Skips in Regular Show. One might assume he'd be the first choice to voice Luke in the Holiday Special then, but that wasn't the case. Eric Bauza voiced Luke in the special.

Some fans wondered why Hamill didn't participate. Was it because Hamill didn't want to join in another Star Wars Holiday Special after the first became infamous? Not exactly. Hamill revealed on Twitter that he didn't do it because no one asked him, but also because he wouldn't want to mess with his legacy as the iconic Jedi.

I did not play the voice of Luke in the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special because: A) I didn't want to risk tarnishing the legendary status of the original. AND: B) They didn't ask me to.#TrueStory https://t.co/rlQgwJODem — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 1, 2020

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special may not be the last time this year that we see Luke Skywalker portrayed by another actor. With the way The Mandalorian's latest episode ended, fans wonder if Luke Skywalker will travel to the planet Tython, the homeworld of the Jedi, to meet Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian takes place decades before the Star Wars sequel trilogy. That likely means a younger actor would have to portray Luke in the series. Hamill gave his blessing to Marvel Studios star Sebastian Stan in the past.

"He's a wonderful actor," Hamill said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "People say, 'Will you support him to be the young Luke Skywalker when they make those movies?' And I thought he doesn't need me. He's an accomplished enough actor to get it on his own. And I shouldn't put my thumb on the scale because it's not my choice. It's Disney and Lucasfilm, and I don't want to cut short any other potential Lukes… But I'd love to work with him. Heck, I'd play his father any day."

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is streaming now Disney+.