Star Wars Legend Anthony Daniels Talks Wanting To Be in The Mandalorian, Teases Upcoming Project

✖

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special hit Disney+ yesterday and currently has a 70% critics score and 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is certainly better than the original special that was released in 1978. In honor of Dinsey+'s new holiday treat, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with legendary C-3PO actor, Anthony Daniels. Daniels compared the LEGO special to the original, but that's not the only Star Wars-related thing he talked about. We asked if he's hoping to appear on any of the live-action Disney+ series and he teased that something is coming before the end of the year.

"I would like to appear in all of them," Daniels shared. "In all the new shows, I would like to appear in The Mandalorian... Dave Filoni should be listening to us now. You have to realize, there is something coming up before Christmas but I am not allowed to say anything about anything until it happens, okay? So, the fact that I was in a studio some months ago is a little surprising and Disney will be cutting off my feed any moment for even mentioning the word 'studio' and 'project,' but I haven't said what it is. So, that's for this year and who knows about next year. Stay tuned."

Considering Daniels recently told CinemaBlend that he has no plans to ever retire from the Star Wars franchise, we're not surprised by this tease. We'd love to see C-3PO pop up in The Mandalorian, but the current options are certainly plentiful.

"No, I'm never going to retire," Daniels shared. "They're going to have to throw me out the door... Life is not over, the films, may be taking a back seat for 3PO, for a very very long time, I would think. But there's all sorts of other media, particularly now with digital formats, that I'm so happy, and grateful and proud to be part of."

You can check out the official synopsis for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special below.

"Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

You can watch our full interview with Daniels at the top of the page!

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.