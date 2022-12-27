Star Wars Celebrates the Season With Hour-Long LEGO Compilation

Some major holidays might now be behind us, but for Star Wars and LEGO fans, many of which likely acquired new sets in honor of the holidays, the spirit of the season is alive and well. The spirit of the season is clearly also alive for LEGO Star Wars, which has just released a holiday-themed compilation of various delightful shorts. While fans of the format will recognize the previously released vignettes, the block of shorts will help ease the transition away from the holidays and towards New Year's, with the shorts highlighting all the adorable ways the animations embrace traditions.

The shorts feature a number of beloved characters, from the iconic Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa to Baby Yoda and the treacherous wampa, with all these shorts showcasing the signature brand of LEGO humor.

While a majority of Star Wars releases came in the hot summer months, the franchise has a long connection to winter holidays for various reasons. In the wake of the tremendous success of Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars merchandise were the hottest sellers that following holiday, to the point that manufacturers couldn't keep up. In lieu of action figures being available for purchase, Kenner sold certificates that could be redeemed for a set of toys that would eventually be released.

In 1978, the holiday excitement for the saga continued with The Star Wars Holiday Special, a traditional variety show that unfolded in the galaxy far, far away. However, franchise creator George Lucas was so disappointed with the final product that it never aired again and never earned a home video release. The series still finds ways to pay homage to the project, though, leaving some fans hoping the project could eventually be revived.

In 2020, the series earned an all-new way to celebrate the season, thanks to The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. That event is described, "Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

What do you think of the shorts? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!