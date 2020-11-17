The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

The holidays are upon us and Disney+ is kicking off the season with a celebration of our favorite far away galaxy. This year, a brand new Star Wars Holiday Special has been released, albeit with an animated twist. Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special earlier this year, and the debut is finally here. While most Disney+ originals arrive on Fridays, the new Holiday Special was released online first thing Tuesday morning, meaning that it's now available to stream on Disney+.

This special takes place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and sees the young lead characters of the franchise get together to celebrate Life Day. Rey is trying to train Poe in the ways of the Force, which sends her off on a journey to a Jedi temple. Upon arriving, Rey finds a mysterious device that sends her hopping through time, arriving at different pivotal moments throughout Star Wars history. She interacts with a young Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Darth Vader, and many others.

"We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original," said executive producer Josh Rimes. "It's a celebration of the saga. A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages."

"It's really hilarious with what's going on with those guys," Rimes added. "It becomes a much different take on a teacher and apprentice with the more seasoned Rey and a younger Luke."

You can check out the special's official synopsis below.

"Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

Are you looking forward to checking out the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!