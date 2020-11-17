Star Wars: Rey Will Fight Darth Vader In New Disney+ Holiday Special

✖

Rey Skywalker will travel through the Skywalker saga's timeline in Disney +'s upcoming Star Wars Holiday Special. According to Entertainment Weekly, Rey will cross paths with young Luke Skywalker and young Kylo Ren. She'll also cross lightsaber blades with the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader, as seen in the below image. "The Holiday Special has something you will never see in Star Wars otherwise which is all the characters from across all timelines crashing together," executive producer James Waugh says. "Normally story groups are so concerned about maintaining this amazing galaxy so that it feels cohesive, it was liberating to do this in a way that's charming and fun."

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, R2-D2, BB-8, and other Star Wars characters to celebrate Life Day, the same holiday introduced in 1978's Star Wars Holiday Special. The special takes place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Rey leaving her friends to make Life Day preparations. She and BB-8 visit a mysterious Jedi temple to gain new knowledge of the Force. Rey soon finds herself thrust into events from Star Wars history. She meets Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other characters from the Skywalker saga films during her journey.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

"This is not like a Lego Star Wars remake of the Holiday Special in any way ... but what it does is lean into the conceits that were created in that holiday special," Waugh says. "We have Life Day as a fictional thread because of the Holiday Special. You've seen that [referenced] in The Mandalorian, we've used it in publishing and fans have embraced it – last year fans celebrated Life Day at Galaxy's Edge in the park. So it's really those elements and going to Kashyyyk for family celebrations with the Wookies, but we're not doing Lego Bea Arthur singing in a cantina.

"We really wanted to do was create a piece of entertainment that could be watched every year. In this age of nonstop new content, something that you can actually just go back to over and over every year is rare. What excites me is that I think we achieved that and the story has heart to it."

Are you excited about the new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special debuts on Life Day, November 17th, on Disney+.