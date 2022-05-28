Star Wars: Liam Neeson Returning as Qui-Gon Jinn for Disney+

✖

Liam Neeson is returning to the Star Wars universe. Saturday, Lucasfilm officials were on-hand at Star Wars Celebration to announce Tales of the Jedi, the latest animated offering from the San Francisco-based studio. It's in this series Neeson will return, voicing Qui-Gon Jinn, a role that first originated in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The character will be appearing in at least two different iterations, an adult version voiced by Neeson and then a younger version of the character, voiced by none other than Neeson's son. The younger version of the eventual Jedi Master will actually appear alongside a younger version of Count Dooku.

Tales of the Jedi is an anthology of Original animated shorts, each story featuring Jedi from the prequel era, streaming Fall 2022 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yHAyCAxuBM — Star Wars (@starwars) May 28, 2022

The series is set to debut this fall and be made up of animated shorts spanning many years, including various characters across the Star Wars universe, from the aforementioned Jedi to Ahsoka Tano, Mace Windu, and beyond. Dave Filoni is one of the masterminds behind the series, with his ever-growing slate of Star Wars projects. The filmmaker is currently working on Lucasfilm's live-action Ahsoka series,

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni previously shared with Empire of the scripting process. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."

"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," the writer pointed out. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

What do you think about Star Wars' latest animated project? Will you be tuning in? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!