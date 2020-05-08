Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reacts to Donald Trump's Campaign Comparing Itself to the Death Star

✖

Donald Trump's campaign manager compared their 2020 movement to being as powerful as the Death Star, with actor Mark Hamill becoming so overwhelmed with reactions to the comparison that he couldn't settle on one appropriate quote from the Star Wars franchise to call attention to the drawbacks of comparing yourself to the deadly space station. Hamill has regularly criticized Trump on a number of issues, but given the fate of not just the Death Star but also the Death Star II and how they were the product of a tyrannical villain, this issue almost felt too easy for the actor to call out for being a poorly conceived comparison.

"'Your overconfidence is your weakness' - 'Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny,'" Hamill shared on Twitter. "'Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?' (& many MANY more)."

The tweet also included images of the Death Star being blown up and a meme about the illuminating power of an exploding Death Star.

"Your overconfidence is your weakness"-"Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny"-"Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?" (& many MANY more) #Red5StandingBy https://t.co/j0zNNWL4TC pic.twitter.com/7BkDx9om2J — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 7, 2020

Fans of the actor won't be surprised to see him calling out Trump and his campaign, though not all of his jabs are especially angry, such as his request earlier this year to have The Star Wars Holiday Special forgiven.

“Hey ‘Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the Country’… Pardon THIS,” Hamill posted with a photo from the infamous Holiday Special.

Another more lighthearted jab at Trump came last December and called attention to a long-forgotten acting role.

In honor of the holiday season, a Canadian TV network was regularly broadcasting Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which has a cameo from Donald Trump. The broadcasts, however, cut the scene from the film, which some audiences thought was an edit motivated by politics. The network, on the other hand, noted that they had purchased the TV rights for the film long ago and, at the time of purchase, the film had already been edited for length, with this new edit being devoid of the cameo.

Hamill took to Twitter to wonder if Trump remembered his role in the film Ghosts Can't Do It, which earned the Razzie for Worst Director, Worst Actress, and Worst Picture, as well as Trump earning himself his own Razzie.

