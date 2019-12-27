Following Home Alone 2 Controversy, Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Remembers Donald Trump’s Razzie-Winning Role in Ghosts Can’t Do It

The Home Alone films earn annual viewings around the holidays, though Home Alone 2 has become the center of an unexpected political controversy when audiences realized that Donald Trump‘s cameo was cut from the Canadian broadcast of the film, causing Star Wars icon Mark Hamill to remind Twitter of Trump’s Razzie-winning performance in Ghosts Can’t Do It. The actor replied to both Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to remind them of the role in the long-forgotten film, likely due to the pair seemingly taking pride in Trump appearing in the family-friendly adventure. Trump wasn’t the only member of the film’s cast to earn a Razzie, though he’s the only one who was elected president of the United States.

BREAKING NEWS: The “Home Alone 2” controversy earns two Tweets & one Re-Tweet, but shockingly, he continues to stonewall his Razzie-winning role in “Ghosts Can’t Do It”

What is he hiding? This #CinematicScandal continues… pic.twitter.com/9CSsRrNIgs — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2019

Hamill tweeted, “The Home Alone 2 controversy earns two Tweets & one Re-Tweet, but shockingly, he continues to stonewall his Razzie-winning role in Ghosts Can’t Do It. What is he hiding?”

When replying to Trump Jr., Hamill joked that he was keeping his “fingers crossed” that Trump’s cameo wasn’t cut from the film.

Fingers crossed they don’t cut your dad’s part in “Ghosts Can’t Do It” https://t.co/lda5a1wOqB pic.twitter.com/TpjmPE4TUN — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2019

As events like the Golden Globe or Academy Awards highlight achievements in cinema each year, the Razzies highlight the biggest disappointments of the year. Trump isn’t alone in earning criticism for his cameo in Ghosts Can’t Do It, as the film also earned the Razzie for Worst Director, Worst Actress, and Worst Picture.

In the film, a husband passes away, though his wife is able to communicate with his ghost. The pair hatch a plan to kill a young man, so that the ghost can inhabit the body of the recently deceased.

Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2 sees the entrepreneur giving directions to a hotel lobby to the young Kevin McAllister, with his appearance helping enlighten audiences to how fancy the hotel was if the businessman were to be staying there. The Canadian TV network, CBC, claims that all of their films are edited for time, with this omission of Trump being done back in 2014 due to its lack of importance to the overall film.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” the CBC shared with ComicBook.com. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.”

