Mark Hamill Pokes Fun at Trump by Requesting Pardon for the Star Wars Holiday Special

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but he’s also very active on social media. When the actor isn’t tweeting fun facts about Star Wars history, he’s making his feelings known about the current political climate. The actor is no fan of Donald Trump and has poked fun at the president by using a Luke action figure, some hilarious photoshop, and more. According to The Washington Post, Trump recently “granted clemency to a clutch of political allies, circumventing the usual Justice Department process.” Apparently, Trump defended his actions with the following statement: “I’m allowed to be totally involved,” he told reporters. “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country” Due to these comments, Hamill decided to hilariously request a pardon of his own for the Star Wars Holiday Special.

“Hey ‘Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the Country’… Pardon THIS,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the tweet below:

Hey “Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the Country”…

Pardon THIS: pic.twitter.com/gBYSWqKObj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 19, 2020

Hamill often posts funny tweets about the infamous televised event from 1978. Recently, a fan asked Hamill if they should let their child watch the Star Wars Holiday Special and his reply was perfect.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Saturn Awards last year, Star Wars: The Mandalorian showrunner, Jon Favreau, explained that he wants Disney+ to let him tackle his own version of the special.

“I would love to do someday, maybe on Disney+, we’ll do a Holiday Special too. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?” Favreau said. “I gotta pitch that to them. We’ll see. If you wanna see a Holiday Special, let Disney+ know!”

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm is notorious in their treatment of the Star Wars Holiday Special, and it seems like a chapter they want to put behind them. Even Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer Jon Kasdan admitted that he tried to sneak some callbacks in his film, but they were all cut out.

“Did several versions of this. I like references to the Holiday Special & tried (& failed) to get more in,” Kasdan wrote on Twitter. “One of the frustrating things about making a [Star Wars movie] is that you don’t get to preview for a full audience like other movies & don’t get to test jokes the way you’d like.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on digital on March 17th and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.