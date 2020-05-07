Death Star Trends As Name For Donald Trump's New Campaign

Star Wars fans have been very active on social media this week as Monday was May 4th AKA Star Wars Day. However, that's not why the Death Star is currently trending on Twitter. The 2020 presidential election is right around the corner, and it looks like Trump's people plan to channel the Galactic Empire. Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for Donald Trump, took to Twitter today to talk about the campaign, which he called "Death Star." Unsurprisingly, this interesting choice caught the attention of many people on Twitter, who have lots of opinions.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time,” Pascale wrote. When people started making comments about the Death Star choice, he added, “I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win!” Saying they haven’t used it yet is certainly odd considering he used it in the first tweet. You can check out his posts below:

I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win! — Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

Death Star is currently the top tend on Twitter, with many people chiming in about the name choice. While some people believe it’s wildly insensitive considering the fact that over 70,000 people have recently died in the United States from the coronavirus, others just think it’s pretty funny considering what happened to the Death Star in the Star Wars movies. Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter since “Death Star” started trending…