Death Star Trends As Name For Donald Trump's New Campaign
Star Wars fans have been very active on social media this week as Monday was May 4th AKA Star Wars Day. However, that's not why the Death Star is currently trending on Twitter. The 2020 presidential election is right around the corner, and it looks like Trump's people plan to channel the Galactic Empire. Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for Donald Trump, took to Twitter today to talk about the campaign, which he called "Death Star." Unsurprisingly, this interesting choice caught the attention of many people on Twitter, who have lots of opinions.
“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time,” Pascale wrote. When people started making comments about the Death Star choice, he added, “I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win!” Saying they haven’t used it yet is certainly odd considering he used it in the first tweet. You can check out his posts below:
I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win!— Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020
Death Star is currently the top tend on Twitter, with many people chiming in about the name choice. While some people believe it’s wildly insensitive considering the fact that over 70,000 people have recently died in the United States from the coronavirus, others just think it’s pretty funny considering what happened to the Death Star in the Star Wars movies. Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter since “Death Star” started trending…
"Too on the Nose"
I'm a little rusty on my Star Wars, but the only use of the Death Star was to kill millions of civilians as an act of terror in service of building a fascist republic, right? A little too on the nose.— Dan Murphy (@bungdan) May 7, 2020
Double Meaning
“Death Star” is the perfect brand ID.
You can update it every day. “The Trump Death Star has killed 74,773 Americans...”— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) May 7, 2020
Or
“Trump has so far caused 74,773 deaths, and when you’re a star, they let you do it”
This Won't End Well
No Star Wars expert, but doesn’t the Death Star...get blown up? https://t.co/plf7ztTLAV— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 7, 2020
The BAD GUYS, Guys
That’s the . . . Why would you . . . You do know the Death Star is the superweapon of the BAD GUYS, right? https://t.co/Fboh0fA1Ha— Myke Cole (@MykeCole) May 7, 2020
We Can't
Imagine being someone who thinks the Death Star is a good thing to be.— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 7, 2020
Important Lesson
The Death Star was an expensive failure and, despite that, the Empire built a bigger and more expensive one that also failed.— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 7, 2020
Here endeth the lesson. https://t.co/1RD4JONJqM
"The Real Scandal"
And while it's true that millions were killed on Alderaan, the real scandal here is crooked Jyn Erso leaking the Death Star plans. https://t.co/lPVcDXYRmj— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 7, 2020
Flawless Plan
Brad, this is a great comparison. The Death Star is too big to fail! Nothing could possibly go wrong. https://t.co/XcYgTISDQy— Death Star PR (@DeathStarPR) May 7, 2020
Odd Choice
Who chooses to portray themselves as the Death Star?— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 7, 2020
Did They See the Movie?
Got a fun story for you about what happens to the Death Star https://t.co/vaqUgzq79y— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) May 7, 2020
It's Pretty Famous
Uh, you know what happened to the Death Star, right? https://t.co/9c7diYPzUJ— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 7, 2020
"Interesting Choice"
Nicknaming your presidential reelection campaign "Death Star" in the middle of a pandemic that has already killed 70K+ people is an interesting choice https://t.co/2cxIxT70LD— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 7, 2020
The Losers
You do understand that the people who built the Death Star were the bad guys, right? Also they lost. https://t.co/U0g5nYCet9— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.