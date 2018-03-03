Star Wars: Mark Hamill Thinks People Threatening to Eat Porgs is “Disturbing”

Last week the question of Porg vs Groot not only revealed a new piece of Baby Groot’s character, but got some pretty strong reactions from people on the internet as well. Now, Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill is weighing in about the Porgs — specifically about the people who want to eat them.

The Luke Skywalker actor spoke with ET’s Ash Crossan at the 13th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards Thursday night about Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn’s response to a fan’s request that he find a role for Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn had tweeted that it was something he and Hamill could talk about over a cup of coffee, but it was another of Gunn’s tweets — this one about Porgs vs. Groot — that got Hamill to reveal that he thinks people wanting to eat Porgs is “disturbing.”

“You know, I’m really disturbed by how many people are looking at Porgs as potential menu items,” Hamill said. “Roast Porg and fricassee, all this stuff. Really, a Porg should be a pet not on the menu. Now, in the movie, Luke eats fish, right? He doesn’t eat Porg, so I don’t know, it’s very disturbing. People can’t resist the pun of Porg chops. I think that’s what started it all.”

While Porg chop is a clever name for a dish, it may not exactly be where the urge to dine on Ahch-To’s adorable birds came from. Last year a scientist took the time to explain why some people react to Porgs with the same “hey, these guys might make a good meal” impulse that Chewbacca did in The Last Jedi. Professor Oriana R. Aragón told The Verge last year that the desire to eat Porgs are simply taking the playful aggression concept of so-cute-you-could-eat-them-up to the next logical level and aren’t really wanting to go out and enjoy a Porg buffet.

But while Porgs are definitely cute and probably not good for dinner, Hamill also had thoughts about Groot, too. While Gunn asserted that Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the original Groot’s son and not just a regrowth of the tree-like being, Hamill appears to be in the group that still thinks that’s not quite the case. As part of why he finds those craving Porg a little disturbing, Hamill revealed he thinks Baby Groot is Old Groot, too.

“Well Groot can apparently regrow himself,” Hamill said.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on Digital HD on March 13th and Blu-ray on March 27th.

