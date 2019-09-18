Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Hilariously Trolls George Lucas on Twitter

Legendary Star Wars star, Mark Hamill, loves interacting with fans on Twitter. He often clarifies false rumors and shares tales from the set of the original films and usually adds a #TrueStory to his posts. However, the actor’s latest tweet saw him take a different approach. A photo of Hamill and Carrie Fisher looking shocked prompted a meme claiming it was their reaction to finding out Luke and Leia were siblings. Instead of his usual correction, Hamill decided to have a little fun and use the photo as an opportunity to troll Star Wars creator, George Lucas.

WRONG. This photo was taken the exact moment that Carrie & I first saw George Lucas’ Bank Statement. pic.twitter.com/YA3NuPv7XO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 18, 2019

“The photos was taken the exact moment that Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher found out that Luke and Leia are twins,” the photo reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“WRONG. This photo was taken the exact moment that Carrie & I first saw George Lucas’ Bank Statement,” Hamill joked.

Many people commented on the post:

“I love seeing how close you are with Carrie,” @Kateskywa1ker wrote.

“I feel as though one of these sources is lying,” @ReUpPod pointed out.

“Oh come on Mark, we all know that no human being can look upon the totality of George Lucas’ bank statement,” @rab_boyce joked.

Someone else shared more photos from the same day:

Sure was a day very intense 😀😂, where was it?? pic.twitter.com/4QNze1lbBp — Maka❤Mark Hamill👈 (@maka_gh) September 18, 2019

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.